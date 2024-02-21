Games of the Future: Phygital Racing rules and format explained

Games of the Future, an international multi-game competition, will feature the Phygital Racing, an enticing fusion of the physical and digital aspects of racing as a sport. The integration of racing into esports has been a long time coming, and this will be quite exciting for enthusiasts.

To succeed in the event, players will have to display a unique set of skills and attempt to conquer both the physical and the virtual world. So, what are the rules and regulations of Games of the Future's Phygital Racing? Let's take a closer look.

Games of the Future: Phygital Racing explained

Teams

A total of 14 teams will take part in Games of the Future's Phygital Racing. Each team will have two drivers.

Stages

There will be two stages in Phygital Racing:

Qualifying

Racing

Each stage will have four racing segments, a physical and a digital one for each driver. The Qualifying stage will be used to determine the starting positions in the race.

After qualification, the race will be held in a relay mode, divided into four parts, each with 25 laps. The chronological order will be as follows:

First driver of the team undertakes the physical race.

Second driver of the team participates in the virtual race.

First driver of the team attempts the virtual race.

The second driver of the team participates in the physical race.

Due to the relay format, the end result will be calculated as a cumulative of the time taken to complete the four segments. While wheel-to-wheel racing will not be feasible per se in these physical and virtual races, Games of the Future's Phygital Racing tournament will test the versatility of the racer in different conditions.

Racing has evolved in many ways over the years, and Games of the Future is paving the way to greatness by introducing elements of technology in this beloved sport. As participants undertake unique challenges, viewers will also have a exciting time watching Phygital Racing.