L1ga Team vs Xtreme Gaming Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024 Group Stage: Schedule, livestream details, and more 

L1ga Team vs Xtreme Gaming will be the first Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024 Group C match. The losing team will drop to the Elimination Match, while the winner will go to the Decider Match in the Group Stage. Xtreme Gaming is an all-star Chinese powerhouse team competing in Games of the Future 2024 after their uneventful BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024 campaign.

For further analysis, predictions, head-to-head, and livestream details of this matchup, scroll ahead.

L1ga Team vs Xtreme Gaming Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024 Group Stage overview and predictions

L1ga Team's last notable run was during the BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024: EEU Closed Qualifier. The CIS team defeated SIBE Team and Chimera in the Upper Bracket but lost to Virtus Pro in the Upper Bracket Final and dropped to the Lower Bracket.

Klim Sani4 defeated L1ga Team within 30 minutes in the first game but lost the next two games and got eliminated. L1ga once again faced Virtus Pro in the Grand Final and were swept 3-0 this time. Subsequently, they participated in the DreamLeague Season 22: Eastern Europe Closed Qualifier but quickly faced defeat at the hands of Nemiga Gaming and 9Pandas.

On the other hand, Xtreme Gaming is a newly formed team filled with veterans and battle-hardened talent. They topped Group A in BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024 and advanced to the Upper Bracket. However, they were defeated by Team Falcons and relegated to the Lower Bracket.

Despite their star power, the lack of cohesiveness resulted in the Chinese team's elimination by Team Liquid. A majority of L1ga's roster boasts prior tier 2 and 3 tournament experience, with RAMZES666 being the only experienced player with past tier 1 performances.

Hence, we predict that Xtreme Gaming will defeat L1ga Team despite their recent streak. This is because the team is built around former ESL One champions and TI finalists and is expected to reach the Decider Match in Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024.

Head-to-head

Xtreme Gaming and L1ga Team will compete against each other for the first time in Games of the Future 2024 Group Stage.

Roster

The following are the active rosters of L1ga Team and Xtreme Gaming in Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024:

L1ga Team

RAMZES666

reibl

bb3px

OneJey

aik

Xtreme Gaming

Ame

Xm

Xxs

XinQ

Dy

L1ga Team vs Xtreme Gaming Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024 Group Stage livestream details

The Group B matchup between L1ga Team vs Xtreme Gaming will commence on the following dates in their respective timezones:

GMT: February 19, 2024, 1:40 pm

ET: February 19, 2024, 8:40 am

MSK: February 19, 2024, 4:40 pm

You can tune into the livestream of the Group Stage Bo3 round between L1ga Team and Xtreme Gaming on the following channels:

GoFutureGames - YouTube

gamesofuture - Twitch

That concludes our predictions of the Games of the Future 2024 Group Stage matchup. Follow Sportskeeda's Games of the Future and Dota 2 sections to get wind of the latest tournament news, guides, and more.