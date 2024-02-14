5 Dota 2 heroes that will likely be banned in Games of the Future 2024 Group Stage

The top 5 Dota 2 heroes expected to be banned from Games of the Future 2024 are the ones who dominate the meta and pubs. Thanks to recent buffs, these heroes often find themselves banned in both tier 1 and 2 tournaments. It won't be any different, as they will face the same fate in Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024.

Each hero has a reason for their rise in the ban list. Scroll ahead to learn more about their likelihood of being banned in Games of the Future 2024 Group Stage matchups.

Here are the top 5 Dota 2 Heroes at risk of being banned in Games of the Future 2024

Hero Ban Justification Chen Penitence range and significant armor buff in the early game. Doom Enemies can't deny their allies under Doom. Vengeful Spirit Barrier upon using Nether Swap and strong passive. Timbersaw Strong damage-inducing spells and effective passive. Magnus Skewer damage based on a small percent + distance traveled by Magnus

1) Chen

Chen on his mount (Sportskeeda||Valve)

All of Chen's spells are very beneficial to the team, from the early to late-game scenarios. The small bonuses offered by early-level creeps could be game-changing to Chen's team, as winning early fights and split pushing can lead to the enemy team declaring "GGs" before 25-30 minutes.

Furthermore, the Holy Knight can also be played as an aura-carrier or a pusher, depending upon the game's tempo. If there is no new patch release before Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024, you can expect Chen to be at the top of the ban list in every game.

2) Doom

Lucifer or Doom in Dota 2 (Sportskeeda||Valve)

Doom became one of the strongest heroes in Dota 2 7.35b after receiving good spell- and movement-based changes. Before these buffs, Doom's ultimate ability was considered potent and weak, as enemy heroes could easily deny their doomed allies.

However, in patch 7.35, the doomed target is no longer deniable, catapulting Doom as a common ban choice in tournaments. Coupled with that, Games of the Future 2024 Group Stage is expected to witness this hero getting suspended frequently due to the recent Infernal Blade CD and Devour buffs.

3) Vengeful Spirit

Echoes of the Eyrie set (Sportskeeda||Valve)

Vengeful Spirit has become a staple support hero in both lower and higher-ranked pub matches. This Dota 2 hero's ultimate ability, Nether Swap, pierces spell debuff immune targets and provides a shield barrier around the swapped ally. Additionally, her passive ability increases the base damage of allied units by a whopping 25%.

Vengeful Spirit stands out as one of the few heroes capable of actively saving allied heroes from disastrous ganks and fights. With her powerful Aghanim's Scepter upgrade, players can single-handedly turn the tide with clutch saves and catches. It will come as no surprise if teams in Games of the Future 2024 prioritize banning Vengeful Spirit in the Group Stage.

4) Timbersaw

Featured image of Timbersaw (NAVI||Sportskeeda||Valve)

Timbersaw reemerged into the competitive scene after receiving both buffs and minor nerfs in Dota 2 versions 7.35 and 7.35b. He can not only tank but also deal damage. Purchasing Shiva's Guard, Kaya, and Lotus Orb will massively increase his potential to survive the deadliest teamfights.

Rizzrack can also inflict damage on towers with Flamethrower and tank tower damage in the early game. Currently, the tank meta is widely followed. Hence, you can expect Timbersaw to be banned regularly in Games of the Future 2024 Group Stage.

5) Magnus

Magnus with Shock of the Anvil (Sportskeeda||Valve)

Magnus has always been a formidable hero due to Reverse Polarity, an AOE ultimate that pierces spell debuff immunity targets. Skewer now inflicts the traveled distance as additional damage to the skewered enemy hero. Consequently, players can purchase Aether Lens and do more damage with Skewer.

Despite a weak Aghanim's Scepter upgrade, Magnus remains one of the most banned heroes in major 7.35b tournaments. You can expect the same at Games of the Future 2024, as Magnus can easily catch enemy heroes, separate them from the rest of the team, and eliminate them.