Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024 is just around the corner and is set to feature a total of 16 teams, out of which a few ought to be looked out for. Here are the standout teams that are, without a doubt, the top contenders in Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024:

Team Region Xtreme Gaming China Azure Ray China LGD Gaming China Invictus Gaming China/Germany PSG Quest Qatar

Given nouns and Nigma Galaxy's recent withdrawal from the tier 2 tournament, the winning chances for Chinese teams have further soured. This analysis is based on these teams' previous tournament performances, current form, and their roster's ability to adapt to the current meta.

5 Dota 2 teams to look out for in Games of the Future 2024

1) Xtreme Gaming

Xtreme Gaming (Xtreme Gaming|Sportskeeda)

This newly formed team boasts battle-hardened talents with a wealth of experience. The roster is talent-packed with the likes of Ame and XinQ, star Chinese players Xm and Xxs, winners of the ESL One Kuala Lumpur Major 2023, and Dy, a veteran with Major wins, enhancing the team's chances in Games of the Future.

Additionally, XinQ's clutch saves and carry-focused gameplay with almost any support hero he plays may be the catalyst for Xtreme Gaming to triumph in Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024. This newly formed roster went on to top Group B in BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024 and waltzed into the Upper Bracket.

2) Azure Ray

Azure Ray (Azure Ray|Sportskeeda)

Even after going through an untimely disbandment, Azure Ray managed to pull off the unthinkable by defeating European powerhouse Team Liquid 2-1 in their first Upper Bracket match. With Lou and Tiān Mìng as the only remaining players, the team brought in three veterans, Ori, Faith_bian, and fy, with Faith_bian being a TI winner.

All the players appear to be in perfect form and secured a safe spot in the BetBoom Dacha Dubai tournament. Furthermore, they have a certain pool of heroes perfectly suited for the current playstyle that demands constant fighting and a strong safelaner.

3) LGD Gaming

LGD Gaming (LGD Gaming|Sportskeeda)

LGD Gaming has a relatively young squad with little experience in tier 1 tournaments, except for y', who was part of the last Chinese team to win Dota 2 The International back in 2016. The fresh roster put on a show in BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024, topping Group A and securing a Upper Bracket spot.

However, their fortunes took a downturn as the team dropped to the Lower Bracket and was ultimately knocked out by the reigning TI champions, Team Spirit. Despite this setback, LGD Gaming remains a formidable team to face, especially given their strong performance in the Bo2 series.

4) Invictus Gaming/G2.iG

Invictus Gaming (Invictus Gaming|Sportskeeda)

Invictus Gaming features a unique roster in Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024, comprising players with little experience and seasoned veterans. Furthermore, the team competed in the ESL One Birmingham 2024 China Closed Qualifier and advanced to the tournament as the sole winner.

They defeated Azure Ray and LGD Gaming to qualify for the ESL tournament. Armed with high morale and free from tournament weariness, they head into Games of the Future 2024 fully charged. NothingToSay and Xnova's experience, combined with the latter's drafting style, could lead G2.iG to victory.

5) PSG Quest

PSG Quest (PSG Quest|Sportskeeda)

This pick may come as a surprise, but PSG Quest, a team with rookies from the MENA region, defeated Nigma Galaxy twice in the ESL One Birmingham 2024: MENA Closed Qualifier. They also reached the Grand Final before valiantly losing the Bo5 series 3-2 to Team Falcons.

The roster may be filled with rookies, but their strongest element is the way they have adapted to the current meta. Their unusual picks may look weak on paper, but the team has delivered a strong performance in every game. Expect Meepo picks from their side in Dota 2 Games of the Future.