Neon Esports vs beastcoast Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024: Schedule, livestream details, and more 

Neon Esports vs beastcoast will be the second match of Group B in Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024 Group Stage. You can expect both teams to put on a show as they haven't qualified for any of the upcoming ESL One or DreamLeague tournaments. Coupled with that, the talents from both organizations are quite inexperienced and only a handful have mediocre Tier 1 and 2 runs.

For further analysis, overview, prediction, head-to-head, and livestream details of Games of the Future 2024, scroll ahead.

Neon Esports vs beastcoast Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024 Group Stage overview and predictions

Neon Esports, a Tier 3 team, has participated in Tier 2 and even Tier 4 tournaments at times. In the recent ESL One Birmingham 2024: Southeast Asia Open Qualifiers #1 and #2, they emerged as the sole team to advance to the Closed Qualifier, showcasing impressive performances.

In the Closed Qualifier, Neon Esports defeated Aurora and Bleed Esports, and finished third after losing the Best of 3 series 2-0 to Talon Esports. Given their current form, a strong pool of disable-based heroes, and aggressive gameplay, Neon Esports are favored to defeat the South Americans in the Games of the Future 2024 Group Stage.

Their opponent beastcoast is a newly formed team, built of Tier 2 and 3 talents. They have very little competitive experience and appear relatively weak on paper. Furthermore, Games of the Future 2024 will mark their debut in the competitive scene.

We predict that Neon Esports will advance to the Decider Match after defeating beastcoast 2-0 in the Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024 Group Stage.

Head-to-Head details

Neon Esports are locking horns with beastcoast's new roster for the very first time in the team's history.

Roster

Here are the active rosters of Neon Esports and beastcoast, all set to take part in Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024:

Neon Esports

CDR

Ken

JG

bombi

Castaway

beastcoast

payk

Lumpy

Vitaly

MoOz

Gardick

Neon Esports vs beastcoast Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024 Group Stage livestream details

The Group B matchup between Neon Esports and beastcoast will commence on the following dates in their respective timezones:

GMT: February 19, 2024, 10:20 am

ET: February 19, 2024, 5:20 am

MSK: February 19, 2024, 1:20 pm

You can tune into the livestream of the Group Stage Bo3 round between Neon Esports and beastcoast on the following channels:

GoFutureGames - YouTube

gamesofuture - Twitch

That concludes our predictions of the Games of the Future 2024 Group Stage matchup. Follow Sportskeeda's Games of the Future and Dota 2 sections to get wind of the latest tournament news, guides, and more.