Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024 Group Stage boasts a total of sixteen teams divided into four groups. All the matches are Bo3 (Best of Three), and the Group Stage will run on a GSL system. That said, the tier 2 tournament will commence on February 19, 2024, at the Kazan Expo, Russia.

Notable teams with star-studded talents will also participate in Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024. Some teams are in top form, and a few are marching straight from their BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024 campaigns. Taking into acount all the vital statistics, we've come up with a prediction list that may shed light on the potential outcomes of the Group Stage matchups.

Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024 Group A predictions

Predicted Group A standings in Games of the Future 2024:

Standings Team 1 LGD Gaming 2 Entity 3 One Move/Winter Bear 4 Winter Bear/One Move

One Move vs LGD Gaming

LGD Gaming is the clear favorite, as the roster boasts seasoned talents compared to the rookie-filled One Move. The Chinese team will advance to the decider round with ease.

Winter Bear vs Entity

Winter Bear is a relatively new team that lacks prior tier 1 and 2 tournament experiences. They will likely be clean-swept by Entity and find themselves in the elimination Bo3 round.

LGD Gaming vs Entity (Decider)

Entity is expected to drop the series to LGD Gaming. Nevertheless, the former is considered a powerhouse, while the latter is seen as a midcard team.

One Move vs Winter Bear (Elimination)

Winter Bear risks elimination in Games of the Future Group Stage at the hands of One Move as the roster lacks tier 2 tournament experience.

Dota 2 Games of the Future Group B Predictions

Predicted Group B standings in Games of the Future 2024:

Standings Team 1 Invictus Gaming/2G.iG 2 beastcoast 3 Echpo4mak 4 Neon Esports (Eliminated)

Echpo4mak vs 2G.iG

Echpo4mak, a CIS team with tier 2 and 3 players, will be pushed to the elimination matchup by 2G.iG, a Chinese team consisting of veterans and prodigies.

Neon Esports vs beascoast

beastcoast will advance to the decider round by defeating Neon Esports, as their team has more collective player experience compared to the tier 3 team.

2G.iG vs beastcoast (Decider)

2G.iG will waltz into the Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024 Quarterfinals by defeating beastcoast as the South American team displayed poor form in recent runs.

Neon Esports vs Echpo4mak (Elimination)

This is a tough matchup to predict as both teams are unknown in the global competitive scene, and their performances are yet to be seen on the main stage.

Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024 Group C Predictions

Predicted Group C standings in Games of the Future 2024:

Standings Team 1 Xtreme Gaming 2 Boom Esports 3 L1ga Team 4 Geek Fam

L1ga Team vs Xtreme Gaming

Xtreme Gaming will defeat L1ga Team and walk into the Bo3 decider round as their battle-hardened TI finalists are more than capable of defeating a tier 2 CIS team.

Geek Fam vs Boom Esports

Boom Esports is expected to send Geek Fam to the elimination round as their roster is slightly more experienced than the tier 2 Malaysian team.

Xtreme Gaming vs Boom Esports (Decider)

Xtreme Gaming will likely march on to the Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024 Quarterfinals by defeating Boom Esports 3-0, as the latter falls short in meta-based drafting when compared to the former.

L1ga Team vs Geek Fam (Elimination)

L1ga Team's drafting style and tempo-based gameplay may overwhelm Geek Fam.

Dota 2 Games of the Future Group D predictions

Predicted Group D standings in Games of the Future 2024:

Standings Team 1 Azure Ray 2 PSG Quest 3 HYDRA 4 Thunder Awaken

Azure Ray vs HYDRA

Tier 2 team HYDRA doesn't stand a chance against Azure Ray's seasoned roster. Expect the ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023 winners to dominate the entire series.

PSG Quest vs Thunder Awaken

PSG Quest has all the ingredients to defeat Thunder Awaken. Their meta-based picks and aggressive gameplay may dismantle the South Americans.

Azure Ray vs PSG Quest (Decider)

Despite PSG Quest's recent performances, they risk dropping to Round 1 as Azure Ray are consistent contenders in tier 1 tournaments.

Thunder Awaken vs HYDRA (Elimination)

Both teams are new to the competitive scene so it's hard to predict the winner of this matchup.