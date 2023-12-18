Gaimin Gladiators vs Azure Ray Dota 2 ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023 Grand Final highlights

The Chinese region in Dota 2 has risen from ruins, as Azure Ray defeated the two-time Major winners and TI12 finalists, Gaimin Gladiators, the same day after overcoming Team Liquid. This Bo5 Grand Final matchup was nail-biting, as GG won the first two games but went on to drop the series 2-3 after the Chinese team outdrafted and outplayed them.

Azure Ray is the first Chinese Dota 2 team to defeat Gaimin Gladiators in a Bo5 Grand Final. The games played featured dramatic teamfights, intense tempo-based gameplay, and other elements for a perfect final. Scroll ahead to learn about the top highlights between Gaimin Gladiators and Azure Ray in the Dota 2 ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023 Grand Final.

Dota 2 ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023 Grand Final highlights

Game 1 in Dota 2 ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023 Grand Final

Gaimin Gladiators (Radiant)

Alchemist - dyrachyo

Pangolier - Quinn

Broodmother - Ace

Silencer - tOFu

Cyrstal Maiden - Seleri

Azure Ray (Dire)

Lifestealer - Lou

Queen of Pain - Xm

Primal Beast - Xxs

Rubick - XinQ

Phoenix - tianming

Early game

At the fourth-minute mark, both offlaners picked off the enemy hard supports during the laning stage. Pangolier's aggressive playstyle resulted in a total lane domination and, with the help of his soft support killed the Queen of Pain very early on.

XinQ's failed gank further enabled Pangolier's power spike in the early stage. In addition, Quinn started to roam other lanes, and GG took control of the map at the beginning of the mid-game.

He quickly purchased Diffusal Blade and began hunting Azure Ray heroes on the map. GG managed to eliminate everyone except Lifestealer at the bottom lane, where Azure Ray found themselves in unfavorable positions.

Mid game

Meanwhile, Alchemist piled up gold with his early Radiance, quickly establishing a significant lead over Lou's Lifestealer in the net worth chart. Soon after, he joined his team's onslaught and ganks using Blink Dagger and was about to complete a BKB.

Azure Ray was actively avoiding fights as they weren't ready and lacked the necessary damage to take down GG's heroes. The latter used this space to claim Aegis and marched down the midlane.

Eventually, they claimed the mid racks, and defeat seemed inevitable for Azure Ray as Lou was still very underfarmed and was doing little to no damage. Furthermore, Radiant heroes just ran over Dire's base, and with four more games left, the Chinese team tapped GG within 28 minutes.

Game 2 in Dota 2 ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023 Grand Final

Gaimin Gladiators

Slark - dyrachyo

Pangolier - Quinn

Primal Beast - Ace

Grimstroke - tOFu

Cyrstal Maiden - Seleri

Azure Ray

Abaddon - Lou

Slardar - Xm

Doom - Xxs

Windranger - XinQ

Vengeful Spirit - tianming

Early game

Azure Ray's draft was notably weak and unusual when compared to GG's lineup of fighting and AOE damage-inflicting heroes. As expected, GG swiftly took control of the Radiant side of the map after the laning stage.

However, the Chinese team's defensive playstyle saved the day as they started securing small return kills for every gank they faced. They even managed to eliminate Slark at one point and continued with their cautious gameplay.

GG, without retreating to their own jungle, used Smoke and once again invaded the Radiant's bottom jungle, catching Abaddon, Vengeful Spirit, and Doom in a swift Primal Beast charge and ultimate.

Mid game

Gaimin Gladiators took complete control of the game and dismantled the Chinese team. The latter's weak draft could not withstand the pressure and damage inflicted by the Dire heroes.

Furthermore, Slark was well-farmed and participated in almost all the fights during this stage of the game. With all five heroes of Gaimin Gladiators moving as a unit, Azure Ray once again conceded to GG within 28 minutes.

Game 3 in Dota 2 ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023 Grand Final

Gaimin Gladiators (Radiant)

Weaver - dyrachyo

Slardar - Quinn

Underlord - Ace

Gyrocopter - tOFu

Cyrstal Maiden - Seleri

Azure Ray (Dire)

Faceless Void - Lou

Storm Spirit - Xm

Centaur Warrunner - Xxs

Shadow Demon - XinQ

Phoenix - tianming

Early game

The third game Dota 2 ESL One KL Grand Final, saw both teams at each other's throats right from the start. Azure Ray secured an early gold lead and was keen on forcing fights.

A perfect opportunity presented itself as GG's heroes were pushing the tier 1 Dire tower. Azure Ray made a sound tactical move by flanking around GG's heroes while Centaur teleported right in front of the tower. Centaur and Void focused on bringing down the tanky Underlord; Tianmiang popped his ult, and GG's heroes were forced to take a fight to save their offlaner.

The end result of this decision was the slaughter of the TI12 finalists, with Weaver fleeing the scene via the Portal. Azure Ray finally won the teamfight they had been wanting for the past two games and charged on with full momentum.

Mid game

This phase of the game was one-sided as the Chinese roster put on a legendary performance against the European powerhouse. Before Dire heroes sieged Radiant's base, Storm picked off the Weaver and Void quickly followed with a Chronosphere to catch Slardar and Underlord.

Azure Ray heroes, after another successful fight, started chipping away the mid racks. Ironically, GG were forced to tap out 'GG' at 29 minutes as the series dragged on to a game four.

XinQ's Shadow Demon and tianming's Phoenix played crucial roles in Azure Ray's first taste of victory in Dota 2 ESL One KL 2023 Grand Final as they won the vision war and helped their cores in every possible way.

Game 4 in Dota 2 ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023 Grand Final

Gaimin Gladiators (Dire)

Slark - dyrachyo

Pangolier - Quinn

Timbersaw - Ace

Shadow Demon - tOFu

Cyrstal Maiden - Seleri

Azure Ray (Radiant)

Luna - Lou

Puck - Xm

Primal Beast - Xxs

Nyx Assassin - XinQ

Batrider - tianming

Early game

Game four in Dota 2 ESL One KL 2023 had a slow start as the finalists were mostly eyeing to secure a good farm. When Puck roamed top to kill the Slark, GG regrouped at the top lane to halt the gank.

In return, they eliminated Primal Beast, Puck, and Batrider and got the gold lead. Slark was active and roamed with the Pangolier to find and eliminate Radiant heroes. Luna was farming at the far end of the map and slowly gained enough gold to purchase Mask of Madness and Dragon Lance.

Mid game

Azure Ray desperately needed to stage a comeback to turn the tide of the game. At the 19th-minute mark, GG's heroes descended upon Batrider near the bottom tier 2 Radiant tower.

Xm used Dream Coil on Pangolier, Shadow Demon, and Crystal Maiden. He eliminated the supports and, with the help of Primal Beast, got rid of the pesky Pangolier. The gold earned from this fight helped Azure Ray extend the game to the late game, where Luna could spearhead teamfights.

Late game

Azure Ray secured the Aegis on Luna without much trouble and retreated to their side of the map in a defensive move. GG took the bait, pushed tier 2, and initiated a teamfight against the now-stacked Luna with an Aegis.

This move was nothing short of a disaster, as Lou popped his BKB and ult to rain hell on GG's heroes. Slark was the first to fall, quickly followed by Pangolier. Azure Ray was back in the game, reclaimed their part of the map, and balanced the game dynamics.

Slark strayed away from his team and was caught by XinQ and Xm, who took him out of the game for 76 seconds. Luna, without wasting a moment, started pushing down the midlane. They secured the mid racks and retreated to prepare for the next Aegis.

The Chinese team dominated the rest of the game, destroyed the Ancient, and forced GG to face them in the fifth game.

Game 5 in Dota 2 ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023 Grand Final

Gaimin Gladiators (Radiant)

Faceless Void - dyrachyo

Pangolier - Quinn

Beastmaster - Ace

Grimstroke - tOFu

Gyrocopter - Seleri

Azure Ray (Dire)

Naga Siren - Lou

Outworld Destroyer - Xm

Centaur Warrunner - Xxs

Shadow Demon - XinQ

Phoenix - tianming

Early game

The final Dota 2 ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023 game witnessed GG preparing a weak draft when compared to their counterparts. Just as the game progressed, it became very clear that Faceless Void wouldn't have an easy game as he struggled to farm.

Additionally, Azure Ray's all-out fighting heroes got an early lead and were dictating the game's tempo. Even with this advantage, they avoided fighting till mid game and were playing safe to secure gold for their safelaner.

Mid game

Void, instead of farming, was trying to fight Azure Ray's heroes with Chronosphere. Shadow Demon's Disruption and OD's Astral Imprisonment were enough to cripple Dyrachyo's game.

Additionally, Naga Siren was increasing her gold lead as Lou, with Manta, was clearing waves and camps simultaneously. Despite losing the gold lead, GG tried to sneak Roshan but were spotted by Azure Ray, who instantly made their way to the Radiant Pit.

A fight broke out, but Azure Ray's heroes were throwing spells with no effect as GG turned the fight and obtained the Aegis on Pangolier. They instantly turned their attention towards the bottom tier 2 Dire tower. Azure Ray stopped this push with a two-man Eclipse from Xm and Naga's right clicks on Pangolier and Beastmaster.

They capitalized on this lead and went on to push, becoming the Dota 2 ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023 champions. GG's weak draft was the major reason for their defeat against Azure Ray, as the supports weren't able to save their cores.

