Entity vs beastcoast is the second Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024 Round 1 series. The winner of this matchup will qualify for the Quarterfinals to face G2.iG/Invictus Gaming. However, the losing team will be eliminated from the tournament as it follows the GSL pattern. Entity advanced to Round 1 after dropping the Decider Match series to LGD Gaming.

For more information about the overview, predictions, head-to-head, and more of Entity vs beastcoast, scroll down.

Entity vs beastcoast Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024 Round 1

Overview and predictions

Entity has shown significant improvement since their post-TI roster shuffle. The team delivered decent performances in DreamLeague Season 22: Western Europe Closed Qualifier and ESL One Birmingham 2024: Western Europe Closed Qualifier, despite failing to qualify for these tournaments. They also finished seventh-eighth in the BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024: WEU Closed Qualifier after losing 2-0 to Tundra Esports.

The roster's cohesiveness and meta-based drafts are their strong elements against an inexperienced beastcoast. Additionally, Entity's midlaner is a veteran with ample tier 1 tournament experience; hence, he may spearhead Entity's victory against beastcoast.

On the other hand, beastcoast is a newly formed roster with little to no tier 1 competitive history. They suffered a 2-0 loss to Neon Esports in the opening game and dropped to the Elimination Match, where they managed to defeat Echpo4mak 2-1. However, beastcoast's random drafting style may pose a challenge for Entity.

Therefore, even if Entity outdrafts beastcoast, they must remain cautious and prevent potential comebacks to secure victory over the South Americans in Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024.

However, given the past performances and considering experience as a factor, we predict that Entity will triumph and advance to face Invictus Gaming.

Head-to-Head

Entity vs beascoast will face each other for the first time in a competitive tournament.

Roster

Here are the active rosters of Entity and beastcoast in Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024:

Entity:

watson

Yowe

DM

Kataomi`

Fishman

beastcoast:

payk

Lumpy

Vitaly

MoOz

Gardick

Entity vs beastcoast Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024 Round 1 livestream details

Entity vs beascoast in Games of the Future 2024 Round 1 will kickstart on the following date and its respective timings:

GMT: February 21, 2024, 10:20 AM

ET: February 21, 2024, 5:20 AM

MSK: February 21, 2024, 1:20 PM

You can tune into Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024 livestream on the following channels:

GoFutureGames - YouTube

gamesofuture - Twitch

Follow Sportskeeda's Games of the Future to stay updated on the latest tournament news, guides, and more.