HYDRA vs Azure Ray Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024 Group Stage: Predictions, livestream details, and more

HYDRA vs Azure Ray will headline Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024 Group D. As the Group Stage follows a GSL pattern, the winner will qualify for the Decider Match, while the loser drops to the Elimination Round and risks getting knocked out from the tournament. Having said that, HYDRA fought their way to Games of the Future 2024 after winning the Phygital Games 2, while Azure Ray was invited.

Scroll ahead to learn about the matchup's overview, predictions, head-to-head, roster, and livestream details.

HYDRA vs Azure Ray Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024 Group Stage overview and predictions

Overview and prediction

Since their formation, HYDRA has been a tier 2 team, with quite a few appearances in both tier 2 and 3 tournaments. They defeated One Move in the Phygital Games 2023 Season 2 Grand Final and qualified for the Games of the Future 2024.

Subsequently, they tried their luck in Open Qualifiers matchups, and after initial success in BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024: EEU Open Qualifier #1, they had miserable runs in the EEU Open Qualifier #2 and DreamLeague Season 22: Eastern Europe Open Qualifier #1.

Their opponent, Azure Ray, is one of the strongest teams from China, filled with seasoned veterans and a TI winner. Despite an untimely roster shuffle, Azure Ray remained consistent, finishing fourth in BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024 and qualifying for DreamLeague Season 22.

Azure Ray's drafting and momentum-based gameplay will help them outdraft and defeat the CIS team. Hence, we predict the Chinese talents to clean sweep HYDRA and advance to the Decider Match in Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024.

Head-to-Head

Let alone Games of the Future 2024, HYDRA will be locking horns with Azure Ray for the first time in a competitive tournament.

Roster

The following are the active rosters of HYDRA and Azure Ray in Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024:

HYDRA:

Retsu

hina`

kur0patbI4

Danial

JANTER

Azure Ray:

Lou

Ori

Faith_bian

fy

tiān mìng

HYDRA vs Azure Ray Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024 Group Stage livestream details

HYDRA vs Azure Ray in Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024 will commence on the following date in their respective timezones:

GMT: February 19, 2024, 1:40 pm

ET: February 19, 2024, 8:40 am

MSK: February 19, 2024, 4:40 pm

You can tune into the livestream of the Group D matchup between HYDRA and Azure Ray on the following channels:

GoFutureGames - YouTube

gamesofuture - Twitch

That concludes our predictions of the Games of the Future 2024 Group Stage matchup. Follow Sportskeeda's Games of the Future and Dota 2 sections to get wind of the latest tournament news, guides, and more.