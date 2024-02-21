Neon Esports vs Winter Bear Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024: Predictions, livestream, and more

The inaugural match of Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024 Round 1 will pit Neon Esports against Winter Bear. The winning team will progress to the Quarterfinals to face LGD Gaming, while the loser will be shown the exit door. Neon Esports were safe from elimination in Group B and dropped the Decider Match to advance to Games of the Future 2024 Round 1. Their opponents had to fight their way through the Elimination Match to secure a spot in Round 1.

This article offers an overview of Neon Esports and Winter Bear in Games of the Future 2024, including roster and livestream details.

Neon Esports vs Winter Bear Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024 overview and predictions

Neon Esports had a decent run in post-TI Closed and Open Qualifiers before participating in the Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024. The SEA team had a good start in Games of the Future 2024, as they defeated Beastcoast 2-0 in the Opening Match. They qualified for the Decider Match to face the Chinese powerhouse, G2.iG/Invictus Gaming.

Surprisingly, Neon Esports won the first game but lost the next two, as their heroes were heavily controlled and snowballed by G2.iG's disable-based draft. That said, the team boasts players of tier 2 and 3 with a little overall competitive experience.

Winter Bear, on the other hand, had a terrible start this season. They boast a bad competitive run in the MENA qualifiers and lost the opening game to Entity in Games of the Future 2024. In the Elimination Match, they managed to defeat One Move 2-1 and saved their tournament dream.

Usually, Neon Esports draft disable/high AOE teamfight-based heroes and have a restricted hero pool. If they find a way to outdraft Winter Bear's repetitive drafting pattern, they can easily subdue them and advance to the Quarterfinals

We predict that Neon Esports will defeat Winter Bear and move on to the Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024 Quarterfinals to face LGD Gaming.

Head-to-head

This is the first time Neon Esports will face Winter Bear in a competitive tournament, let alone Games of the Future 2024.

Roster

Here are the active rosters of Neon Esports and Winter Bear in Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024:

Neon Esports

CDR

Ken

JG

bombi

Castaway

Winter Bear

layme

Mikey

KaChal

Jeezy

Stoic

Neon Esports vs Winter Bear Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024 livestream details

The Neon Esports vs Winter Bear matchup in Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024 will commence on the following date and times:

GMT: February 21, 2024, 7 AM

ET: February 21, 2024, 2 AM

MSK: February 21, 2024, 10 AM

You can watch the livestream on the following channels:

GoFutureGames - YouTube

gamesofuture - Twitch

Follow Sportskeeda's Games of the Future and Dota 2 sections to catch wind of the latest tournament news, guides, and more.