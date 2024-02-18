One Move vs LGD Gaming Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024 Group Stage: Schedule, Livestream details, and more 

The Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024 Group Stage matchup between One Move and LGD Gaming will be a best-of-three encounter. As the Group Stage follows a GSL pattern, the loser will drop to the Elimination Match while the winner qualifies for the Decider Match. Since it is the first Group A match, we can expect current meta drafts from LGD Gaming, who marched straight to Games of the Future 2024 from their BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024 campaign.

Learn more about this matchup, roster, and head-to-head in Games of the Future 2024 Group A by scrolling ahead.

One Move vs LGD Gaming Dota 2 Games of the Future Group Stage overview and prediction

This season, LGD Gaming has been active across various competitive fronts. Following a decent performance in DreamLeague Season 22 and the ESL One Birmingham 2024: China Closed Qualifiers, they participated in BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024. They topped their group and had draws against Team Falcons, Gaimin Gladiators, Team Liquid, and Virtus Pro.

The Chinese team advanced to the Upper Bracket but was defeated by TorontoTokyo's BetBoom team, dropping to the Lower Bracket. There, they faced the reigning TI champions, Team Spirit, but were knocked out of the tournament.

One Move, on the other hand, had a less consistent presence, often entering and exiting Open Qualifiers. Their only notable success this year was defeating Team Klee in BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024: EEU Closed Qualifier #2, thus qualifying for the EEU Closed Qualifier. However, they were eliminated by the SIBE Team in the final Closed Qualifier.

Following an uneventful start to 2024, LGD Gaming is eager to secure a significant portion of the $1,000,000 USD prize pool before ESL One Asia 2024. Given their previous experiences in tier 1 competitions, LGD Gaming is heavily favored over One Move.

We predict the Chinese team will advance to the Decider Match of Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024.

Head-to-Head

LGD Gaming will be locking horns with One Move for the very first time in a competitive Dota 2 tournament.

Roster

The following are the active rosters of One Move and LGD Gaming in Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024:

One Move

mitrofanushka

SSS

Manem

queezy

Xakoda

LGD Gaming

shiro

Setsu

niu

Pyw

y`

One Move vs LGD Gaming Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024 Group Stage livestream details

The Group A opening match between One Move and LGD Gaming will commence on the following dates and their respective timezones:

GMT : February 19, 2024, 7:00 AM

: February 19, 2024, 7:00 AM ET : February 19, 2024, 2:00 AM

: February 19, 2024, 2:00 AM MSK: February 19, 2024, 10:00 AM

You can tune into the livestream of the Group Stage Bo3 round between LGD Gaming and One Move on the following channels:

GoFutureGames - YouTube

gamesofuture - Twitch

That concludes our prediction of the Games of the Future 2024 Group Stage matchup. Follow Sportskeeda's Games of the Future and Dota 2 sections to get wind of the latest tournament news, guides, and more.