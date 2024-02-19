PSG Quest vs Thunder Awaken Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024 Group Stage: Predictions, livestream details 

PSG Quest vs Thunder Awaken will be the second Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024 Group D series. The winning team will advance to the Decider Match, while the loser will drop to the Elimination match since the Group Stage follows a GSL format. That said, talents from both teams lack significant competitive experience, but PSG Quest boasts a good track record over their opponents.

For further analysis, overview, predictions, and more between PSG Quest and Thunder Awaken in Games of the Future 2024.

PSG Quest vs Thunder Awaken Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024 Group Stage overview and predictions

PSG Quest, with their new rookie-filled roster, put on a commanding performance in the MENA Closed Qualifiers but finished second as they lost to Team Falcons in all the Grand Finals. Their gameplay, unusual drafting, and momentum-based high-tempo fighting style helped them overcome Nigma Galaxy on multiple occasions.

That said, Dukalis is the temporary stand-in for Kaori, the captain of PSG Quest. This may cripple PSG Quest's current form as Kaori's drafting and carry-based gameplay was one of the major elements for Quest's victory over big teams.

Thunder Awaken, on the other hand, had a poor competitive start this season as they got knocked out of two Qualifiers to DreamLeague Season 22 and BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024.

Given their captain's absence, PSG Quest remains the strong favorite, as they have all the ingredients required to defeat an out-of-form Thunder Awaken. We predict the MENA team will advance to the Decider Match in Games of the Future 2024 Group Stage.

Head-to-Head

Thunder Awaken and PSG Quest will meet each other in a competitive tournament for the very first time.

Roster

The following are the active rosters of PSG Quest and Thunder Awaken in the Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024 Group Stage:

PSG Quest

TA2000

No!ob

Malik

Omar

Dukalis

Thunder Awaken

Lumière

DarkMago

Oscar

Genek

Peru Mjz

PSG Quest vs Thunder Awaken Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024 Group Stage livestream details

PSG Quest vs Thunder Awaken in Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024 will kick off on the following date in their respective timezones:

GMT: February 19, 2024, 5 PM

ET: February 19, 2024, 1 PM

MSK: February 19, 2024, 8 PM

You can tune into the livestream of the Group D matchup between PSG Quest and Thunder Awaken on the following channels:

GoFutureGames - YouTube

gamesofuture - Twitch

That concludes our predictions for the Games of the Future 2024 Group Stage matchup.