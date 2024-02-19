Winter Bear vs Entity Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024 Group Stage: Schedule, Livestream details, and more

Winter Bear vs Entity will be the second Group A matchup in the Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024 Group Stage. This tournament will be held in Kazan, Russia, and feature a total prize pool of $1,000,000 USD. Both teams are inexperienced, but Entity has a slight edge in this matchup, as it has participated in certain tier 1 competitions.

However, everyone enjoys a good underdog story, where a tier 2/3 team reaches the Grand Final, just like Ad Finam did back in The Boston Major 2016. For more information related to the upcoming game — including its schedule, livestream details, and more — continue reading.

Winter Bear vs Entity Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024 Group Stage overview and prediction

Winter Bear has not had a stable competitive season for the past two seasons. Their last notable moment came when they participated in Winline Insight Season 4. Despite managing to secure fourth place in its group stage and getting into the Upper Bracket Round 1, Winter Bear suffered a 2-0 defeat against Matreshka and dropped to the Lower Bracket Round 1, where they faced Night Pulse.

Spearheaded by ark's Lina, Winter Bear put on a dominating performance in the first game of this round. However, they made mistakes in the next two and were eliminated from the tournament. Following this, they participated in the ESL One Birmingham: MENA Closed Qualifier 2024 Playoffs but were defeated by Nigma Galaxy and Team Falcons.

Entity has taken part in several tier 1 tournaments but has never seen a successful Playoffs run. They finished third in the ESL One Birmingham 2024: Western Europe Closed Qualifier after losing 2-0 to Tundra Esports.

Entity's improved form and meta-based gameplay and drafting catapults them as the strong favorites against Winter Bear. As such, we predict that Winter Bear will lose the series to their opponents and drop to the Elimination Match in the Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024 Group Stage.

Head-to-head

Entity and Winter Bear will be locking horns on a competitive stage for the first time in Games of the Future 2024.

Roster

The following are the active rosters of Entity and Winter Bear in Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024:

Winter Bear

layme

Mickey

KaChal

Jeezy

Stoic

Entity

watson

No[o]ne-

DM

Kataomi`

Fishman

Winter Bear vs Entity Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024 Group Stage schedule and livestream details

The Bo3 series between Winter Bear vs Entity in Games of the Future 2024 Group Stage will start at:

GMT: February 19, 2024, 10:20 am

ET: February 19, 2024, 5:20 am

MSK: February 19, 2024, 1:20 pm

You can tune into the livestream of the Group Stage Bo3 round between LGD Gaming and One Move on the following channels:

GoFutureGames - YouTube

gamesofuture - Twitch

That concludes our prediction of the Games of the Future 2024 Group Stage matchup.