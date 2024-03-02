The Third-place match in MLBB Games of the Future 2024 is drawing a lot of attention from the community since the majority did not expect to see RRQ Hoshi and Fire Flux Esports qualifying in the top four in the initial days. While RRQ was Group A toppers and thus earned their place in the Quarterfinals, Fire Flux Esports often stumbled on their path to the top four.

This article will give you a brief overview of these teams based on their past performances, recent forms, and more, and will try to predict the third-best team in MLBB Games of the Future 2024 before the match begins.

MLBB Games of the Future 2024 Third-place match: RRQ Hoshi vs Fire Flux Esports

RRQ Hoshi will compete for the third place in the tournament (Image via RRQ Hoshi)

RRQ Hoshi was the best team in Group A. They maintained their position at the top of the table since the first Group Stage game and earned their direct entry to the Quarterfinals. There, they faced groupmate Burmese Ghouls and defeated them easily to qualify for the Semifinals.

However, this is when it got bad for the team. They faced the AP.Bren, the champions of the M5 World Championship, is in their semifinal match. While Banana, Irrad, Octa, Skylar, and Brusko tried their best, it was not enough to beat AP.Bren. RRQ lost the best-of-three (Bo3) format match 2-1. However, Irrad, RRQ’s Jungler, still managed to earn an MVP from the winning game.

Fire Flux Esports has shown its potential in this tournament so far (Image via Fire Flux Esports)

Fire Flux Esports’ qualification to the Semifinal was a more inspirational story. Despite losing their first game in the Group Stage, Fire Flux beat Nightmare Esports in the Elimination Match and qualified for the Playoff Round 1 of MLBB Games of the Future 2024. There, they beat Burn x Flash, Group D’s second-ranked team, considered the dark horse in the tournament by many.

Fire Flux Esports then faced Blacklist International, a groupmate and third-ranked team in M5 World Championship, in the Quarterfinal and registered a convincing 2-0 victory over them. While this win gave them a huge boost in confidence, it was not enough to beat ONIC, the first runner-up in the M5 World Championship.

Prediction: Both teams are evenly poised, and it is hard to predict a win for any of the teams. However, when RRQ first stumbled against AP.Bren in the semifinal of MLBB Games of the Future 2024. Fire Flux Esports managed to turn the tables around as they qualified for the Playoffs despite losing their first game.

They have also faced tougher opponents since qualifying for the Playoffs. Thus, all things considered, we predict Fire Flux Esports will become the third top team in MLBB Games of the Future 2024 after winning this match.

Head-to-head

These teams have yet to face each other in a competitive MLBB esports match.

Where to watch

You can watch the games live on MLBB Games of the Future 2024 YouTube and Twitch channels. Tune in on March 2, 2024, at 5:30 PM IST (UTC +5:30hrs) to catch all the action live.

Stream In

English: https://www.youtube.com/@GamesoftheFutureOfficial

Indonesia: https://www.youtube.com/@GOTFMLBBSEA

Malaysia: https://www.youtube.com/@GOTFMLBBSEA

Philippines: https://www.youtube.com/@GOTFMLBBSEA

CIS: https://www.youtube.com/@GoFutureGames

Myanmar: https://www.youtube.com/@maharesports

Official YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@GamesoftheFutureOfficial

Official Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/gamesofuture