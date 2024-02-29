Blacklist International vs Fire Flux Esports MLBB Games of the Future 2024 Quarterfinals: Overview, livestream, and more

Blacklist International has proven themselves since the beginning of MLBB Games of the Future 2024, and so did Fire Flux Esports. Both teams emerged from Group C, which many considered the Group of Death, and survived some of the toughest fixtures in the tournament. Now, they will cross paths again in the Quarterfinals with the hopes of besting each other to progress into the Semis.

The article will help you with a brief overview of both teams based on their previous match performances, recent forms, and more.

MLBB Games of the Future 2024 Quarterfinals: Blacklist International vs Fire Flux Esports overview and prediction

Blacklist International is among the best teams in MLBB games of the Future 2024. (Image via Blacklist International)

Blacklist International were the first team from Group C of MLBB Games of the Future 2024 to enter the Quarterfinals after topping the table. Their recent success has been jaw-dropping, as they were the third-placed team in the M5 World Championship.

What's more astonishing is that the continuous success didn't tether their confidence, as the brilliant run does ask for consistency, which many teams fall prey to. Blacklist International won their first game against Fire Flux Esports and then went on to win against RCC to secure the top spot in Group C.

Oheb and Sensui were their star players in those matches, and they grabbed the MVPs.

Fire Flux Esports is still alive in the tournament after surviving defeat in their very first Group Stage game. (Image via Fire Flux Esports)

Fire Flux Esports, despite losing the very first match of the MLBB Games of the Future 2024, also managed to enter the Quarterfinals. They beat Nightmare Esports in the Elimination Match and entered Playoff Round 1. There, they showed the door to Burn x Flash, securing their spot in the Quarterfinals.

Rosa, Tienzy, and Alien performed exceptionally well on their rosters and grabbed MVPs in these matches.

Prediction: While Fire Flux Esports’ grabbed more MVPs in matches compared to their rivals, showcasing their ability, Blacklist International has the experience to perform on the big stage, and their recent success in the biggest MLBB esports tournament of all will give them the edge in this match.

Head-to-head

Both teams clashed once against each other in their first game of the tournament. Blacklist won that best-of-three (Bo3) format match, where Oheb got the MVP in the two games Blacklist International won.

Where to watch

You can tune in to the official Games of the Future YouTube and Twitch channels on February 29, 2024, at 9:30 PM IST (UTC +8hrs) to catch the game live.

Stream in these languages:

English: https://www.youtube.com/@GamesoftheFutureOfficial

https://www.youtube.com/@GamesoftheFutureOfficial Indonesia: https://www.youtube.com/@GOTFMLBBSEA

https://www.youtube.com/@GOTFMLBBSEA Malaysia: https://www.youtube.com/@GOTFMLBBSEA

https://www.youtube.com/@GOTFMLBBSEA Philippines: https://www.youtube.com/@GOTFMLBBSEA

https://www.youtube.com/@GOTFMLBBSEA CIS: https://www.youtube.com/@GoFutureGames

https://www.youtube.com/@GoFutureGames Myanmar: https://www.youtube.com/@maharesports

https://www.youtube.com/@maharesports Official YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@GamesoftheFutureOfficial

https://www.youtube.com/@GamesoftheFutureOfficial Official Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/gamesofuture

Follow Sportskeeda for more coverage of MLBB games of the Future 2024 and more

Top teams in MLBB Games of the Future || MLBB patch update February 2024