MLBB Games of the Future 2024 Group C decider matches: Overview, livestream, and more

Many considered Group C the Group of Death in MLBB Games of the Future 2024. With teams like Royal Cybersport Club (RCC), Nightmare Esports, Fire Flux Esports, and Blacklist International competing for the top three spots, the community’s eyes were glued to the results of this group. However, the results were quite as predicted by many.

As RCC and Blacklist International won their respective games, the fight for securing the Final Playoff stage has come down to the match between Nightmare Esports and Fire Flux Esports. This article will give you a brief overview of both the Winners and Elimination Match from Group C.

MLBB Games of the Future 2024 Group C Winners Match overview and predictions

As RCC and Blacklist International both grabbed convincing wins in their respective games, they will face each other to share the top two spots in the Group table.

RCC become the first team to qualify for Playoffs from Group C (Image via RCC)

RCC won the first two of three games in their best-of-three format (Bo3) match against Nightmare Esports to grab their first win in MLBB Games of the Future 2024. Troublemaker, the Mid Laner, and Wizer, the Gold Laner, managed to grab the MVPs from both games.

Both games lasted for around 15 minutes. One can assume Royal Cybersport Club did not give a chance to Nightmare Esports in the match.

Blacklist Internation will try to win the match to become table toppers from Group C (Image via BLCK Intl.)

On the other hand, Blacklist International faced Fire Flux Esports in their opening match. The third-ranked team from the recently concluded M5 World Championship also denied any chances of Fire Flux Esports fighting back.

While the first match lasted for 20 minutes, the second match was finished within 12 minutes from the start. Blacklist International’s reliable Gold Laner Oheb grabbed MVP from both of these matches.

Prediction: While both the teams are immensely capable of providing a tough fight, we predict Blacklist International will win the match to become table toppers from Group C and will earn their place in the Quarterfinal.

MLBB Games of the Future 2024 Group C Elimination Match overview and predictions

MLBB Games of the Future 2024 has seen some evenly poised fights in the Group Stage. The Elimination Match in Group C can be tagged as one of those.

Fire Flux Esports will try to grab the third qualifying spot from this game (Image via Fire Flux Esports)

Fire Flux Esports is probably the most experienced team from Turkey that played well in recent tournaments in 2023. They were among the 7th–8th-positioned teams in the M5 World Championship and won a few competitions this past year. However, the gutted defeat they faced in their match against Blacklist International may have dealt a huge blow to their confidence.

Nightmare Esports will not let Fire Flux Esports walk away with a win (Image via Nightmare Esports)

Nightmare Esports, however, is a Laotian MLBB team that has performed well in the past few competitions as well. While they failed to perform well in the M5 World Championship, their performances in the past few regional tournaments have been impressive. Even though they lost to RCC in their first match, the Elimination Match presents them with a perfect chance to qualify for the next round of MLBB Games of the Future 2024.

Prediction: The match is evenly poised, and it is hard to predict a winner from these two contenders. However, due to their performance in the M5 World Championship, we predict Fire Flux Esports to win this fixture.

Where to watch the MLBB Games of the Future 2024?

You can catch all the action from both games live on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of Games of the Future. Both games will happen on February 27, 2024. You can watch the Elimination Match from 8:10 PM IST (UTC +8hrs) onwards and Winners Match from 10:00 PM IST (UTC +8hrs).

Stream in:

English: https://www.youtube.com/@GamesoftheFutureOfficial

Indonesia: https://www.youtube.com/@GOTFMLBBSEA

Malaysia: https://www.youtube.com/@GOTFMLBBSEA

Philippines: https://www.youtube.com/@GOTFMLBBSEA

CIS : https://www.youtube.com/@GoFutureGames

Myanmar: https://www.youtube.com/@maharesports

Official YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@GamesoftheFutureOfficial

Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/gamesofuture

