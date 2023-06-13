Fire Flux wins PMPL European Championship 2023 Spring, qualifies for PMWI Main Event

The Spring edition of the 2023 PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) European Championship has concluded, with Fire Flux Esports lifting the title. Besides earning the prize money of $25K, the Turkish team also earned a spot in the upcoming World Invitational (PMWI) Main Event, which will be played in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Fire Flux had a relatively average start to the tournament, finishing the first day in fourth place. However, they made a remarkable climb and ended day two in second place. On the third day, the team performed outstandingly, accumulating 70 points and establishing a significant lead of 22 points over the second-ranked team.

Although the final day didn't go as planned, Fire Flux still managed to secure the championship title with a total of 188 points.

PMPL European Championship 2023 Spring overall standings

Fire Flux Esports and Madbulls took three Chicken Dinners each (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Nexus Gaming (former roster as Eastern Stars) put in an impressive performance following a somewhat average PMPL Spring Europe, securing the second position. The team had a highly aggressive playstyle, which worked in their favor due to the new points system.

Overall scoreboard of PMPL EU Championship Spring (Image via PUBG Mobile)

On the other hand, Gaimin Gladiators, the roster that previously won the European Championship, held the top spot in the standings for two days. However, their performance during the final two days was average, resulting in them slipping to third place. However, the unit has already made it to the PMWI 2023 Allstars after accumulating the most in-game votes in the Europe region.

Madbulls, a well-known team in the region and the PMPL 2022 Western Europe Fall winner, had a challenging start to the tournament. However, they showcased their dominance on the final day, climbing an impressive nine places and securing the fourth position with a total of 158 points.

Next Ruya secured the fifth position with 157 points, followed by Excuse ME.

Fut Esports, the reigning Turkish champions, put in a disappointing performance and had to settle for 10th place. Fellow Turkish teams, Ozarox and Besiktas, also had a tough time in the tournament, ending up in the 11th and 12th positions, respectively.

Meanwhile, Melise Esports and BRA ESPOR managed only 95 and 75 points, respectively.

