MLBB Games of the Future Kazan 2024 Group C analysis: Teams, predictions, and more

MLBB Games of the Future Kazan 2024 has invited 16 top teams in Mobile Legends Bang Bang esports to compete for the first $1,000,000 prize pool in MLBB history. The eyes of the whole community will be set on Kazan from February 26, 2024, onwards, since fans are looking forward to finding the best players and teams to look out for in the upcoming season.

The 16 teams are divided into four groups of four. Therefore, it can be confusing for the community to follow all groups at once. This series of articles will attempt to describe some analytical sneak peeks of each group in the tournament. Today, we will be analyzing Group C.

MLBB Games of the Future Kazan 2024 Group C Analysis: Teams

Group C can be considered the Group of Death in the tournament, given that the teams in this group have earned notable accolades over the past year.

These teams will enter the tournament with great confidence, whether it be for their respectable ranking or their ability to snatch the champion's crown from their opponents. Teams in Group C are Blacklist International, Fire Flux Esports, Nightmare Esports, and RCC.

Blacklist International

MLBB Games of the Future Kazan 2024 has invited Blacklist International (Image via Blacklisrt International)

Games of the Future has selected the top four of the M5 World Championship (the most crucial tournament in the MLBB esports community) and scattered them into four groups. Blacklist International, the third-placed team in M5 World Championship, has been assigned to Group C. The champions of M3 are back, and after their performance in M5, they are expected to reclaim their throne.

Players to watch out for: Oheb is among the best Gold Laners in the MLBB pro circuit currently, and the Marksman is expected to carry Blacklist in crucial matches with Hadji, their able Roamer.

Fire Flux Esports

Fire Flux Esports is a top contender for a playoff spot in MLBB Games of the Future 2024 (Image via Fire Flux Esports)

The Turkish team has been invited to the MLBB Games of the Future Kazan 2024 after winning the MTC Turkiye Championship Season 2. They were also a part of 2023’s M5 World Championship and enjoyed a respectable ending as they were ranked seventh – eighth position.

Players to watch out for: While it is hard to single out players from Fire Flux Esports' current roster, you can follow Tienzy and Apex47 for some impressive contests in the Land of Dawn.

Nightmare Esports

Nightmare Esports brings a certain level of competition to Group C in MLBB Games of the Future Kazan 2024 (Image via Nightmare Esports)

Nightmare Esports is an MLBB pro team from Laos that entered and demonstrated their quality in multiple tournaments in 2023. The proud champions of the M Challenge Cup Mekong Season 2 and M Challenge Thailand & Laos Season 1 were thrilled to be invited to the MLBB Games of the Future Kazan 2024.

Players to watch out for: Players like Jvckkk have shown the potential to become the X-Factor for Nightmare Esports in MLBB Games of the Future Kazan 2024.

RCC

RCC will deliver a tough fight to the other teams in MLBB Games of the Future 2024 (Image via RCC)

The champions of the Phygital Game, RCC, were also invited to the MLBB Games of the Future Kazan 2024. Royal Cybersport Club emerged champions in the Beeline UP Tournament in 2023 and should be able to challenge opponents in the group if they can continue this win streak.

Players to watch out for: Oneshot and Troublemaker can become real troublemakers for other teams in this tournament.

MLBB Games of the Future Kazan 2024: Prediction

With such able competitors assembled in one group, any predictions regarding the top three from Group C might backfire. Even the lesser-known teams can become the dark horses of the tournament. However, it is expected that Blacklist International, Fire Flux Esports, and RCC will qualify for the next round.

The majority of the community will keep an eye on Group C. Follow us for all the Games of the Future Kazan 2024-related news and more.

Other tournament-related articles

MLBB Games of the Future Group A analysis || MLBB Games of the Future Group B analysis || Teams to watch out for in MLBB Games of the Future || Players to watch out for in MLBB Games of the Future || Games of the Future complete schedule