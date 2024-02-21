MLBB Games of the Future Kazan 2024 Group B analysis: Teams, predictions, and more

MLBB Games of the Future Kazan 2024 will witness serious competition as the top 16 teams from around the world compete for the lion’s share of the first $1,000,000 prize pool in MLBB history. Group B, among the four groups, houses the champions of the M5 World Championship tournament. Therefore, the competition level in this group for the playoff spot is expected to be intense.

This article brings a brief analysis of all the teams from Group B ahead of the tournament on February 26, 2024.

MLBB Games of the Future Kazan 2024: Teams

Games of the Future, the organizer of the tournament, has divided the 16 teams into four groups, containing as many teams. The group division showcases a good distribution of strength, and from an overall perspective, all teams have a fair chance of qualifying for the next round.

Group B is comprised of AP.Bren, HomeBois, S2G Esports, and Twisted Minds. While Ap.Bren was the champion of the last M series tournament, teams like HomeBois are considered among the best at the MLBB Games of the Future Kazan 2024. Twisted Minds has also impressed the pro scene with their past performances.

AP.Bren

Ap.Bren is a top contender for the top prize in the Games of the Future 2024 tournament (Image via AP.Bren)

AP.Bren is among the most respected teams in the MLBB esports scene. Being the first Filipino champion of the M series tournaments (won the M2 World Championship) in 2021, AP.Bren has carved a legacy in the professional circuit over the years.

While they have been silent in the past few years, their M5 winning squad will arrive at the MLBB Games of the Future Kazan 2024 with their eyes on the ultimate trophy.

Players to watch: FlapTzy and Pheww from AP.Bren often appear on the best players list at MLBB Games of the Future Kazan 2024. This gives you an idea of their abilities and past performances.

HomeBois

HomeBois has one of the largest fanbases in the MLBB pro circuit (Image via HomeBois)

HomeBois has one of the largest fanbases in the MLBB professional circuit. The Malaysia-based organizations secured their spot in M5 after winning the last MPL Malaysia tournament in 2023. While they failed to match fans’ expectations in M5, especially after their great run of form in the previous tournament, HomeBois are determined to excel in the MLBB Games of the Future Kazan 2024.

Players to watch: HomeBois has an interesting roster, with Xorn and Chibi being two of their most crucial assets.

S2G Esports

S2G Esports is a new team invited to the Games of the Future Kazan 2024 (Image via S2G Esports)

S2G Esports is a relatively new competitor in the Mobile Legends Bang Bang esports scene. As per Liquipedia, there are no recorded match results for the team. Therefore, S2G Esports will bring an element of surprise to the Group Stage.

Players to watch: Lunar and Kazue are Turkish-origin players who have shown great quality while playing their roles in the Land of Dawn. Follow these players from S2G Esports for some incredible encounters.

Twisted Minds

Twisted Minds is the only Saudi Arabian franchise invited to participate in the tournament (Image via Twisted Minds)

Finally, Twisted Minds is a Saudi Arabian esports organization and the last entry in Group B. They only entered the MPL MENA Fall Split 2023 by winning the MPL MENA Fall Split 2023 – Gulf Server. They finished third in the competition. Thus, fans' expectations are high this time.

Players to watch: Lio is a seasoned Jungler in the MLBB esports scene, and he can become the X-factor for his team at the MLBB Games of the Future Kazan 2024.

MLBB Games of the Future Kazan 2024 Group B analysis: Predictions

Group B can produce some tough contenders for the Playoffs. While AP.Bren and HomeBois’ progression to the Playoffs is almost confirmed, Twisted Minds and S2G Esports could introduce some chaos in the esports scene.

They are the surprise elements, as other teams may not have enough information about them.

While it is tough to predict the champions from any of these groups, Group B of MLBB Games of the Future Kazan 2024 shows immense potential. Follow us for all the news and updates related to Games of the Future Kazan 2024.

