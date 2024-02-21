MLBB Games of the Future Kazan 2024 Group A analysis: Teams, predictions, and more

MLBB Games of the Future Kazan 2024 will see 16 top Mobile Legends Bang Bang professional teams battle against each other for the first USD $1 million prize pool in the title’s esports history. Games of the Future, the organizer, has divided these top pro teams into four different groups of four. Teams in the Group Stage games will play three best-of-three matches against the other three teams and will attempt to qualify for the playoffs.

The top-ranked teams from each group will enter the quarterfinals, while the second and third-ranked teams will compete in the first playoff round. This article focuses on a detailed analysis of the teams in Group A.

MLBB Games of the Future Kazan 2024 Group A analysis: Teams

With the tournament beginning on February 26, 2024, fans are excited about the groups their favorite teams are in.

The teams in Group A are the Burmese Ghouls, Deus Vult, RRQ Hoshi, and Team Lilgun. Among them are Team Lilgun and Deus Vult, two of the three teams that qualified for the tournament from the Phygital Games, while Burmese Ghouls and RRQ Hoshi are two among the other 13 teams invited for the tournament.

Burmese Ghouls

Burmese Ghouls will arrive in Kazan to reclaim their lost fame (Image via Burmese Ghouls)

Burmese Ghouls from Myanmar are a professional MLBB esports team from Myanmar, invited to participate in the upcoming MLBB Games of the Future Kazan 2024. The M5 World Champions: Myanmar Qualifiers once secured fourth place in the inaugural M World Championship tournament, the biggest stage in MLBB esports.

They were also the runners-up of the M2 World Championship, where they fell short against AP.Bren, the M5 tournament champions. Despite their lack of recent success, Burmese Ghouls are among the best teams in the tournament.

Players to watch out for: As per Liquipedia, Burmese Ghouls arrive in the tournament with players like Dlar and Saxa, who have spent time with respected franchises like ONIC, ONIC Philippines (Dlar), and AP.Bren, previously known as Bren Esports (Saxa).

Deus Vult

Deus Vult will look forward to continuing their run of good form (Image via Deus Vult)

Deus Vult lifted the champion’s titles in MLBB Continental Championship seasons one and two, Mythic League Season 1: Pro, and more in 2023. They also ranked fourth in the Phygital Games #10 and secured their entry in the Mobile Legends Bang Bang tournament in Games of the Future Kazan 2024.

Players to watch out for: Despite being fourth in the M5 World Championship, Sawo, one of the founders of the franchise, gathered the most assists in the tournament. Kid Bomba and Sunset Lover are other well-known names in the esports scene.

RRQ Hoshi

RRQ Hoshi is a top contender of the playoffs from Group A (Image via RRQ Hoshi)

RRQ Hoshi is another top team in the professional MLBB circuit. While they also lack notable accolades in 2023, some of their past successes include being winners of the MPL Indonesia Season 5 and 6 (2020), Season 9 (2022), runners-up in MPL Indonesia Season 8 (2021), and more.

Many would argue that most of their success is at a regional level, but RRQ Hoshi placed fourth in the M4 World Championship (early 2023) and runners-up in the MLBB Southeast Asia Cup 2022.

Players to watch out for: The entire RRQ Hoshi squad is the same as their recent M4 success days. You can keep an eye on players like Clayyy and Banana during these matches.

Team Lilgun

Team Lilgun are considered the dark horse by many (Image via Team Lilgun)

The Mongolian franchise has secured its spot in the MLBB Games of the Future Kazan 2024 by winning the Phygital Games #9. While they were unimpressive during the M5 World Championship, they are a respectable team in the circuit and are not to be taken lightly.

They are one of the top teams in the MLBB Games of the Future Kazan 2024 and will be playing in a familiar environment. Thus, they are expected to showcase excellent form in the upcoming tournament.

Players to watch out for: Watch out for players like Bebex and Aizn, who also represented their country (Mongolia) in the IESF World Esports Championship 2023.

MLBB Games of the Future Kazan 2024 Group A analysis: Predictions

MLBB Games of the Future Kazan 2024 Group A is seemingly balanced, with teams like Burmese Ghouls and RRQ Hoshi looking to rebuild their names in the circuit. However, it will not be easy for them, as Team Lilgun and Deus Vult will also try to continue their run of good form in the tournament after a successful M5 World Championship.

As only the top three teams will enter the playoffs, the top three rankings should look like Deus Vult, Burmese Ghouls, and RRQ Hoshi. Since Team Lilgun is a relatively new team in the circuit, they could become the tournament's giant killers. However, that does not look very likely for now.

MLBB Games of the Future Kazan 2024 has three more groups. Plenty of analysis will be coming before the commencement of the Group Stages. Follow Sportskeeda for more information regarding the upcoming tournament.

