Motorola Edge 50 Pro vs OnePlus Nord CE4: Which is the gaming champion?

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro vs OnePlus Nord CE4 comparison is the need of the hour as both these smartphones have launched recently and share a lot of similarities. For starters, they have the same processor, fall in the same price bracket, and offer incredible hardware for a budget smartphone.However, you may be wondering which is the better option for gaming.

The devices are priced so close to each other that gamers may have a tough time deciding between them. In this post, we do a Motorola Edge 50 Pro vs OnePlus Nord CE4 comparison, primarily focusing on factors that are essential for gaming.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the author’s opinion.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro vs OnePlus Nord CE4: Specifications

Both smartphones differ in various aspects but have a base variant with 8GB RAM. However, Motorola offers a higher 256GB storage with the base variant compared to 128GB on the OnePlus Nord CE4.

We also get Android 14 with their respective custom skins on both smartphones at launch. However, Motorola has promised three years of OS updates with the Edge 50 Pro, whereas the OnePlus Nord CE4 is eligible for only two years of OS updates.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro vs OnePlus Nord CE4 side-by-side comparison:

Specifications Motorola Edge 50 Pro OnePlus Nord CE4 Display 6.7-inches 144Hz OLED 6.7-inch 120Hz Fluid AMOLED Storage 256GB UFS 2.2 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 RAM 8GB 8GB Front camera 50MP 16MP Rear cameras 50MP main, 13MP ultrawide, and 10MP telephoto 50MP main and 8MP ultrawide Processor Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Battery 4500mAh 5500mAh Charging speed Upto 125W 50W wireless 100W Starting price ₹24,999 ($299) ₹29,999 ($360)

Motorola Edge 50 Pro vs OnePlus Nord CE4: Display comparison

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro comes with a 1.5K resolution 144Hz display (Image via Motorola)

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro has a 6.7-inch curved OLED display with a 144Hz peak refresh rate. The Nord CE4 also has a similar screen, but it supports a 120Hz peak refresh rate and is a flat panel. The higher 144Hz refresh rate on Edge 50 Pro also helps in faster response time in supported games.

Motorola has also provided a higher resolution 1.5K display than the Full HD resolution on the OnePlus Nord CE4. It also has much higher peak brightness than the Nord CE4, which struggles in outdoor conditions under direct sunlight.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro vs OnePlus Nord CE4: Performance

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 is an octa-core chipset made on 4nm architecture (Image via Qualcomm)

As mentioned earlier, both smartphones are powered by the same chipset, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3. It is an octa-core chipset and has the Adreno 720 GPU. So both will offer a similar performance in terms of gaming.

However, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro has a slower UFS 2.2 storage type compared to the UFS 3.1 on the Nord CE4. The Nord CE4, therefore, will be better for in-app opening, or while transferring files between the folders, but the difference will not be significant.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro vs OnePlus Nord CE4: Battery

The OnePlus Nord CE4 has a bigger 5,500mAh battery (Image via OnePlus)

The OnePlus Nord CE4 offers much better battery life, as it has a 5,500mAh battery, compared to the smaller 4,500mAh battery on the Motorola Edge 50 Pro. Therefore, the overall screen-on-time will be better on the Nord CE4.

However, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro has 125W charging speed, which is quicker than 100W fast charging on the OnePlus Nord CE4. It also supports 50W wireless charging, whereas the Nord CE4 comes with no wireless charging support.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro vs OnePlus Nord CE4: Verdict

Concluding our Motorola Edge 50 Pro vs OnePlus Nord CE4 comparison, we can surely say that both phones have their pros and cons, and you will have to consider your requirements when choosing between the two devices.

While the Motorola Edge 50 Pro offers a similar performance with a more premium design and display, it comes with an inferior battery pack and is priced higher than the OnePLus Nord CE4.

On the other hand, the OnePlus Nord CE4 has a slower charging speed, does not offer wireless charging, and has a slower refresh rate display. Therefore, if your main priority is long battery life, and you want a cheaper smartphone, then the OnePlus Nord CE4 is a much better choice. Otherwise, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro at a slightly higher extra cost, almost delivers on every front, except for a long battery life.