5 characters you didn't know you could fight as on WWE 2K17

WWE 2K17 has some interesting wrestlers to choose from.

by deevyamulani Top 5 / Top 10 13 Mar 2017, 21:51 IST

WWE 2K17 is the WWE’s latest gaming offering

WWE’s 2K series brings gamers the best gaming experience in wrestling gaming, with a roster packed with immensely playable WWE Superstars that are on contract with 2K17 or the WWE itself.

Despite this abundance of fighters, the community of WWE 2K17 gamers have gone out to create the faces that they feel are missing on the game.

The result is a wildly varying list of characters that include internet figures, world leaders, superheroes and anyone else that captures the community’s creators’ fancy. These characters are built with the in-game features provided by the 2K17 instalment and can be downloaded by the community, once released.

This list allows a glimpse into the world of WWE 2K17 community’s creations and the variety of possibilities in the sphere.

So here’s our list of some of the most interesting characters that the fans have designed after using the WWE’s Create A Wrestler (CAW) feature.

#1 Batman

The Dark Knight makes an entrance at WWE Summerslam

The Dark Knight himself makes an appearance within WWE 2K17 in his Batman Beyond avatar, raising possibilities of a three-way match with The Undertaker, Bray Wyatt and the Dark Knight himself to determine the true ruler of darkness in the WWE.

Batman, being a superhero, obviously boasts a rating on the higher side with the creator giving him a rating of 100.

The Batman’s specialities include Ruthless Aggression, Rope Break and Brawl which give him an upper hand against most fighters in the ring. The Dark Knight prefers to finish things off with a spear into a pin combo.