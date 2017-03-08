5 former FIFA superstars with surprisingly low ratings in FIFA 17

Five players whose FIFA ratings have taken a massive hit over the years.

08 Mar 2017

Brighi went from being one of the hottest prospects to playing in the Serie B

EA Sports’ football-based gaming franchise, FIFA, is one of the longest running and most successful video game franchises of all time. What works in the game’s favour is that it is a direct extension of real-life to the virtual realm.

That we are able to play and score goals with digitally recreated versions of our favourite footballers is one of the main reasons for the game’s popularity. One important aspect of the digital recreation is rating the players according to their capabilities in real-life. And, more often than not, EA gets it right.

Now, we have often seen players having a couple of incredible seasons and then fading away due to injuries or age. As a result, in the game as well, there are a few players who enjoyed high ratings in previous instalments but have earned low ratings in FIFA 17. Here, we list five of them.

#1 Matteo Brighi (FIFA 03 Rating: 97, FIFA 17 Rating: 71)

It has been almost 15 years and we still do not know why Matteo Brighi was rated so highly back in FIFA 03. In that particular game, he was an absolute legend. His overall rating read an astounding 97 (something that players of the modern generation can only dream of).

The Italian midfielder even edged out several of the world’s best football stars at that time to be the highest rated player in the game. However, with the course of time, his ratings have seen a drastic downfall. From 97, his ratings have dropped down to a lowly 71 in the latest instalment.

Back in the days, he was one of the most promising talents in Europe. Brighi even won the Serie A Young Player of the Year in 2002 after an incredible season. However, since then his career has only gone downhill and now, at the fag end of his career, he plays for the Serie B side, Perugia.