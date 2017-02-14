Five must-have additions in WWE 2K18

WWE 2K18 promises to be bigger and better than the previous edition.

@whynotkundu by Sagnik Kundu

Kota Ibushi will be a part of the cruiserweight division in 2K18

WWE 2K17 marked the video game debuts of 26 Superstars including AJ Styles, The Four Horsewomen and numerous others. And while it had 136 Superstars on the roster, apart from the 11 extra DLC playable Superstars, WWE 2K18 promises to be bigger, better and more exciting.

Every 2K ups its game and this year will be no different. After all, WWE has never seen such an influx of talent. Many believe that the upcoming instalment will have a stacked roster with many new additions.

Here, are five must-have additions to the roster for WWE 2K18.

#5 The cruiserweights

WWE reintroduced the cruiserweight division in September last year. Not only did a brand-new championship – the reborn Cruiserweight Title – come to the roster, but so did a host of new faces. By then it was too late to include the new faces in WWE 2K17 which was released in October.

However, for this year’s instalment, it is understood that 2K will include the cruiserweight division. This means that the fans will get to play a brand new tournament with all the wrestlers in the division.

The likes of Adrian Neville, T.J. Perkins, Brian Kendrick, Rich Swann, Tajiri, and Kota Ibushi amongst others will be added to the roster in WWE 2K18. This will certainly excite all pro-wrestling fans and also amp up the sales of the game.