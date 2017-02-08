5 players who will get an upgrade in FIFA 18

A list of five players who are likely to get a boost in their ratings.

@whynotkundu by Sagnik Kundu Top 5 / Top 10 08 Feb 2017, 20:49 IST

Messi will be the highest rated player on FIFA 18

EA Sports’ FIFA 17 is one of the best football-based video games. It has been six months since its release and the initial craze has passed. We have already finished the journey mode a few times and played with several clubs in the career mode.

Now it is the time that we look forward. Earlier, we had discussed how a few players were criminally under-rated on the game. This time around, though, EA is pulling all stops to rate all the players appropriately such that the final ratings give a true reflection of each players’ on-field capabilities.

Some of the players, we hear, are set to receive a major boost in their ratings. Here is a list of five players who are likely to get a boost in their ratings.

#1 Lionel Messi

Barcelona playmaker Lionel Messi, who is widely considered as one of the best players of this generation, was rated 93 on FIFA 17. In the process, he saw fierce-rival Cristiano Ronaldo take on his mantle as the highest rated player on the game.

Yes, last season was probably Ronaldo’s season and Messi had an average season (by his own standards). However, this year the little Argentinian is looking to turn the tide. He has been in top form for Barcelona both in the league and in the Champions League whereas Ronaldo is yet to hit the ground running.

With a superb run of performances, it is likely that Messi will see his overall rating rise by at least one point (if not two). Word is, if Ronaldo does not do something incredible in the latter half of the season (which he is perfectly capable of), he will lose the crown of the highest-rated player on the game to one Leo Messi.