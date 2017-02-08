N'golo Kante could be the highest rated central midfielder on FIFA 18

Kante is likely to get a rating of 90 in the next version of the game.

Kante has the highest number of tackles in the last three seasons in the Premier League and he has only been here for two

What’s the story?

Chelsea’s N’golo Kante has proved all of his doubters wrong over the course of the current season. He is bossing it at Stamford Bridge and most of his performances in the Premier League has been nothing short of exceptional.

According to sources close to Sportskeeda, EA has decided to give the central midfielder a massive boost in ratings. It is likely that Kante, at 90, could just be the highest-rated central midfielder in FIFA 18.

In case you didn’t know…

Kante was an unknown quantity during his time at SM Caen. Consequently, his rating in FIFA 15 was a meagre 72. After his move to England, he did see an improve by four points in FIFA 16. Then, of course, came the fairy-tale season which saw Kante leading his side, Leicester City, to an unlikely Premier League trophy.

However, on FIFA 17, the Frenchman was still rated lowly at 81 whereas someone like Jack Wilshere was rated 82.

The heart of the matter

Recently, EA handed Kante an 84-rated card after acknowledging his recent form. After winning the Premier League in his first season in England, Kante is on the verge of doing what no player has ever done – winning the league two consecutive times with two different clubs.

At Chelsea, who splashed out £32 million to bring him to Stamford Bridge from the King Power Stadium, he has proved to be indispensable. Antonio Conte has taken a special liking to him and has given him a free role that has brought out his offensive game to the foray.

Now EA too wants to properly rate the talented midfielder. It is being said that they will grant him a rating card that is a closer reflection of his abilities on the field on FIFA 18.

What’s next?

According to sources close to EA Sports, Kante’s potential stats on FIFA 18 could look like:

Overall Rating: 89

Pace: 90

Shooting: 80

Passing: 85

Dribbling: 90

Defensive: 93

Physicality: 90

Sportskeeda’s take

Looking at Dream Team’s prediction one might say, surely, defensive and dribbling should be the other way around.

Anyway, at this rate, Kante’s overall rating is likely to touch 90 in the next version of FIFA. Although he might face competition from Luka Modric to be the highest rated central midfielder on the game as the rating is a realistic reflection of his on-field capabilities.