5 Premier League players who received a winter upgrade in FIFA 17

Here is a list of five Premier League stars who received a boost in their ratings.

@whynotkundu by Sagnik Kundu Top 5 / Top 10 18 Feb 2017, 18:42 IST

Dele Alli’s rating has been boosted from 80 to 82

EA Sports has confirmed that the winter updates for FIFA 17 will roll out from 17 February to 27 February 2017. The upgrade will see hundreds of players being affected on the basis of their performances over the first half of the season.

It was also confirmed that a series of upgrades and downgrades for FUT Ultimate Team players would be made in the coming 10 days.

Also read: FIFA 17: Five fastest players post the winter update

With the deserving players receiving upgrades, it will be great fun to play with them in the game. On that note, here we take a look at five Premier League stars who received an upgrade following their impressive showing so far in the season.

#5 Dele Alli (80 to 82)

From being a lanky teenager playing for League One side Milton Keynes Dons, Delli Alli has come a long way. While he first announced his arrival last season when he impressed one and all for Tottenham, many believed that he was just another one-year wonder from England.

This season, however, he has stamped his authority in English football and has proved that he is here to stay. His performances have already attracted the attention of several European giants including Real Madrid and Barcelona. With 11 goals and two assists from just 21 appearances, Alli has proved his doubters wrong.

EA has visibly been impressed by his performances and has given him an upgrade in the winter update. His rating has been increased from 80 to 82 thus making him one of the highest rated youngsters in the game.