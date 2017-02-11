FIFA 17: Five fastest players post the winter update

Scoring a goal by running past defenders is what makes FIFA 17 enjoyable, and this is possible if a player is gifted with skill and raw pace

by Aakash Kar Top 5 / Top 10 11 Feb 2017, 21:22 IST

Aubameyang is one of the quickest forwards in the game

With each year the FIFA game series becomes more realistic in terms of graphics and game-play, and FIFA 17 is no less! Scoring a goal by running past defenders is what makes the game enjoyable, and this is possible if the player is gifted with skill and raw pace.

It’s a completely different feeling when running with the fastest player in your squad and tearing defences apart, especially when defenders struggle to catch up with your speedster. Having a player that can run at defences is always an advantage to one’s FIFA squad.

Here are the top 5 speedsters of the game:

#1 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – Overall: 86, Pace: 96

He joined Borussia Dortmund in the 2013-14 season from Ligue 1 side St. Etienne and is known for his blistering pace. His long strides give him an additional edge in terms of speed, making him a menace for defenders.

In FIFA 16 he was ranked the third fastest, but today, he has improved his position and is the fastest player in the game. The fox in the box, gets faster with every new FIFA release and with Usain Bolt training in Aubameyang’s team there is actually no telling how much faster he could get with the next FIFA edition, perhaps even giving Bolt a run for his money!