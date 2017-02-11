FIFA 17: 5 single attribute players

@Th_King_slayer by Sankalp Srivastava 11 Feb 2017

Football is by far the biggest sport on the face of this planet and quite naturally there are a plethora of players playing the beautiful game. Each footballer is different from the other in umpteen ways, a fact which is made absolutely clear by the EA Sports’ FIFA franchise.

While there is no dearth of players who can do all sorts on a football field (read Cristiano Ronaldo), there are quite a few who have a strong foothold in only one of the key attributes. Now, on FIFA 17, an outfield player is labelled with six different characteristics, namely, pace, shooting, passing, dribbling, defending and physicality.

Here, in this slideshow, we are going to focus on five players who have carved out a niche for themselves in only one of the aforementioned attributes. So, if you are looking for someone who is either strong or pacy to put in your teams, this list is exclusively for you.

#5 George Elokobi

The 30-year-old defender from Cameroon has an overall rating of 63 on the game, which could have been way less if not for his physical attributes. Being a defender, Elokobi has an overall defensive rating of 60, with an average standing tackle rating of 64.

Attributes such as pace (49), shooting (42), passing (52) and dribbling (43) are placed on the backburner when we compare them with his physicality. The 5’10’’ tall player has his physicality rated at 80 in the game.

While his jumping has a 71 rating, aggression has 70, his strength is a mind-boggling 95. Considering his age, the stamina is on the lower side, with a rating of 60. All in all, Elokobi is by far one of the most physical players on the game, but other than that he has nothing on the plate.