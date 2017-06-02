Atletico de Kolkata set to become highest rated FIFA 18 ISL franchise

Two more clubs will have ratings similar to the ISL champions.

Atletico de Kolkata are the current ISL champions

Defending Indian Super League champions Atletico de Kolkata are set to become the highest rated Indian club team in FIFA 18, as per sources close to EA Sports. The Kolkata-based club will be handed a three-star rating in the latest iteration of EA Sports’ popular console gaming franchise.

By virtue of winning their second ISL title in three seasons, Atletico de Kolkata are expected to have the highest rating among the eight ISL clubs set to be included in FIFA 18. According to reports, ISL could be a surprise inclusion in FIFA 18 as EA Sports are keen on expanding their consumer base in India.

Two other ISL outfits will have a three-star rating in FIFA 18, while three other clubs will be rated two-and-a-half stars and the remaining two clubs will be rated two stars in the much anticipated, upcoming EA Sports label.

Along with Atletico de Kolkata, Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters will also be rated three stars, while Chennaiyin FC, Delhi Dynamos and FC Goa will have a two-and-a-half star rating. NorthEast United and Pune City complete matters with two-star ratings in FIFA 18.

Atletico will have an overall rating of 70, while Mumbai City and Kerala Blasters will each have a 69 rating overall. Chennaiyin and Delhi Dynamos will have 68 each in overall rating, while FC Goa will be rated 67 overall. NorthEast United and Pune City are the lowest ranked clubs with an overall rating of 66 each,

Among the eight clubs, Delhi Dynamos and Kerala Blasters are expected to have the highest attack rating in the range of 73-75, while Atletico de Kolkata and Mumbai City are set to have the best defence rating in the range of 73-75. Atletico will also boast the joint highest midfield rating of the eight clubs with 74 rating.

The ratings, however, make for a sorry reading for NorthEast United and Pune City, two clubs who haven’t qualified for the playoffs even once in three seasons of ISL. Therefore, their lowly ratings are somewhat justified. That being said, NorthEast United have a midfield rating to envy. The Highlanders midfield rating of 74 is similar to Atletico, but their attack and defence rating in the lower to mid-60s contribute to them being one of the lowest rated ISL clubs in FIFA 18.

FIFA 18 is set to hit the stands in September this year as fans can’t wait to get the first glimpse of it. The E3 gaming convention 2017 starting on 10th June will uncover more details about the game while also revealing its release date.

With ISL all set to be part of this year’s FIFA, expect a lot of noise from the Indian FIFA gamers community towards the second half of 2017.

