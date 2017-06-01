EA Sports reveal when they will announce release date for FIFA 18

The E3 gaming convention 2017, starting on 10th June, has all the answers.

FIFA 18 is set to be launched later this year

EA Sports will announce the release date of the next iteration of its super hit console gaming series FIFA this month at the E3 gaming convention. FIFA 18 is set to hit the stands later this year – sometime in September – and fans of the popular console game are eagerly awaiting its release date.

A statement from EA read: "From June 10 - 12, players joining us in Hollywood will get hands-on with the next Star Wars Battlefront and Need for Speed experiences. You'll also get your first chance to play many of our upcoming EA SPORTS titles: Madden NFL 18, FIFA 18 and NBA LIVE 18. This isn't all, by the way...and we'll have more to share in the coming months.”

The E3 gaming convention 2017 kick starts on the 10th of June in Los Angeles, California. Big gaming labels like FIFA 18, WWE 2K18 and Assassin's Creed 2017 will have their first looks and release dates out during the E3 convention.

The EA Play event or Sony's press conference at E3 2017 will reveal when FIFA 18 will hit the stands this year. The pre-order date for the popular video game is unknown yet, but things stand to get clearer as we inch towards E3 2017.

The entire schedule for E3 2017 can be viewed here. The opening day of E3 2017 will have the Electronic Arts event start at 12 PM local time, and that is where FIFA fans will finally be able to know the launch date of FIFA 18.

As with every iteration of FIFA, FIFA 18 promises to be different from FIFA 17, with changes like a more expansive and dynamic narrative-based "Journey" mode among others.

It has also been widely reported that Sony has bagged the exclusive rights to FIFA 18 content, suggesting that EA Sports are going against the grain this year as recent FIFA releases contained exclusive content for Xbox consoles, including FIFA Ultimate Team Legends.

FIFA 18 aside, E3 2017 boasts a line-up of events that will make any gaming enthusiast envious. 37 games, including FIFA 18, are set to be unveiled in the three-day event that will feature first looks, exclusive events and press conferences, the announcement of release dates as well as hands-on first experience for numerous games set to be launched this year.