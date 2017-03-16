This Championship player has higher skill rating than Lionel Messi in FIFA 17

Aiden McGeady is famous for using his tricks to trick defenders.

Aiden McGeady is famous for using his tricks to fool the defenders

What’s the story?

In what comes as a surprising revelation, Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi’s skill rating is actually lower than that of a Championship player in FIFA 17. Aiden McGeady, who is on loan at Preston North End from Everton, has earned himself a five-star skill rating as opposed to Lionel Messi’s four-star skill rating.

Also Read: Complete list of the most skilful players in FIFA 17

In case you didn’t know…

Aiden McGeady is an Irish winger who is known for his silky feet. He started his career at Celtic before enjoying stints at Spartak Moscow and Everton. Throughout his career, he has enthralled spectators by pulling off unreal tricks that make the opposition defenders look silly. However, he never quite took his chances in the big leagues, and even at Everton, he was merely a fringe player.

The heart of the matter

McGeady’s overall rating stands at a respectable 75. With a rating of 78 for pace and 82 for dribbling, he is a good buy at only 1000 coins. However, it is his five-star rated skills that help him manoeuvre his way through the opposition defence without any hassle. For years, McGeady has been awarded a five-star skill rating in the game by EA Sports.

Rainbow flicks, 360 turns, elasticos come easily to him in the game, something that even Lionel Messi would struggle to do. Of course, the Argentine magician is one of the best dribblers in the game and in real-life. However, his skill rating in FIFA 17 is rated only four stars.

Also Read: The worst player in FIFA history has a better shot than Neymar

Not only Messi, but several of the world’s superstar footballers have a lower skill rating than the Irish winger. The likes of Luis Suarez, Eden Hazard and even Zlatan Ibrahimovic have four-star skill ratings!

Video

(Video Courtesy: TVM YouTube Channel)

Author’s Take

Messi is not known for using fancy tricks to get past his opponents but instead, he prefers to keep things simple and just run past opponents with his blistering pace and nimble footwork. Understandably, his skill rating should be four stars. But having a Championship player who is better at doing the Cruyff turn is not something to be proud of, eh?