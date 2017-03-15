Complete list of the most skilful players in FIFA 17

Who all are in the FIFA 17 top rankings? Have a look!

by Umaima Saeed News 15 Mar 2017, 14:15 IST

Pele tops the list of the most skilful FIFA 17 players

The recently-revealed FIFA 17 top 50 includes names which would not surprise football lovers. While some Premier League stars, including Riyad Mahrez, Harry Kane, and Jamie Vardy, were left out, there were no surprising inclusions either.

But if you don’t regularly play FIFA, then the list of players in FIFA 17 with five-star rating skills will surely surprise you.

Take Preston North End’s Aiden McGeady for instance. The winger who was loaned from Everton to the Championship outfit for a season on transfer deadline day last year is somebody who can be able to accomplish even the most complicated moves in FIFA 17.

He was a top notch player in FIFA 15 but keeping in mind that the Irishman was not included in Sheffield Wednesday’s squad for the Championships’ playoffs last season, even the FIFA fanatics may be stunned that he has kept his star rating.

But while one five-star man bids goodbye to Goodison Park, another enters it; Congolese winger Yannick Bolasie, a summer capture from Crystal Palace, has now made an entry to the elite club.

Here's the complete list of the game's most skilful players*, along with their overall ratings.

FIFA 17's 5-star skillers:

1. Pelé (CF, Legend: 95)

2. Ronaldo (LW, Real Madrid: 94)

3. Neymar (LW, Barcelona: 92)

4. Paul Pogba (CM, Manchester United: 88)

5. Jay-Jay Okocha (CAM, Legend: 87)

6. Ángel Di Maria (RW, Paris Saint-Germain: 87)

7. Franck Ribéry (LM, Bayern Munich: 86)

8. Riyad Mahrez (RM, Leicester City: 85)

9. Hatem Ben Arfa (CAM, Paris Saint-Germain: 84)

10. Thiago Alcântara (CM, Bayern Munich: 84)

11. Douglas Costa (LM, Bayern Munich: 84)

12. Ricardo Quaresma (RM, Besiktas: 83)

13. Nani (LW, Valencia: 83)

14. Juan Cuadrado (RM, Juventus: 82)

15. Stephan El Shaarawy (LW, Roma: 81)

16. Giuliano (CAM, Zenit St Petersberg: 80)

17. André Carrillo (RM, Benfica: 80)

18. Sofiane Boufal (LW, Southampton: 80)

19. Andres D'Alessandro (CAM, River Plate: 79)

20. Matias Fernández (CAM, AC Milan: 79)

21. Yannick Bolasie (LM, Everton: 78)

22. Charly Musonda (LW, Real Betis: 77)

23. Alexandru Maxim (CAM, VFB Stuttgart: 76)

24. Aiden McGeady (RM, Preston North End: 75)

25. Ricardo Kishna (LW, Lazio: 75)

26. Carlos Villanueva (CAM, Ittihad FC: 74)

27. Fidel Martinez (LW, Pumas UNAM: 74)

28. Michael Arroyo (LM, America: 74)

29. Ilsinho (RM, Philadelphia Union: 72)

30. Mohamed Elyounoussi (LM, Basel: 72)

31. Thabo Rakhale (RW, Orlando Pirates: 71)

32. Alanzinho (CM, Stabaek: 70)

33. Hachim Mastour (CAM, Zwolle: 68)

34. Jordan Botaka (RM, Charlton: 66)

35. Nathan Oduwa (LM, Spurs: 65)

36. Edison Flores (LM, AaB: 63)