Dele Alli could become new cover star of FIFA 18

EA Sports have already opened discussions with the Tottenham youngster.

Alli has been in top form this season

What’s the story?

According to a report in the Mirror, Tottenham youngster, Dele Alli is all set to be one of the new faces of the next instalment of EA Sport’s flagship football game FIFA.

Also Read: FIFA 18: Early prediction for top 10 highest-rated players

The 20-year-old has been in sparkling form this season and has attracted interest from a host of big clubs. Now, EA wants to use his global appeal to their favour and has already held discussions to make him the face of FIFA 18.

In case you didn’t know…

Alli was brought to the North London club back in 2015 on the deadline day of the winter transfer window from League One side Milton Keynes Dons and has proved to be a smart acquisition. After spending the remainder of the season in his old club, he made his Premier League debut for the Spurs in August 2015. Since then he has never looked back.

In his debut season in the English top division, he scored 10 goals in 33 appearances and has gradually made a reputation as one of England’s hottest prospects.

The heart of the matter

The attacking midfielder has kept his good form in the ongoing season as well. He has already scored 12 times in the league and assisted twice in 25 appearances. Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has preferred the youngster ahead of the likes of Moussa Sissoko and Son Heung-Min.

Alli’s performances have made him one of the most marketable players in the Premier League. And this is the reason why games giants EA Sports have been toying with the idea of making him the next cover star.

EA have already opened discussions with the starlet, who recently won Young Player of the Year at the 2017 London Football Awards for the second year running.

What’s next?

FIFA 18 is set to release worldwide in September 2017. However, this year the game may not be released for PS3 and XBOX consoles.

Also Read: EA may not release FIFA 18 on PS3 and Xbox 360 consoles

Sportskeeda’s Take

In the modern footballing world, being the cover star of EA Sports’ flagship game is considered to be a huge honour. That Alli is being considered for it shows that the English star is growing in terms of popularity, both as a player and also marketing brand.

The likes of Lionel Messi, Gareth Bale, Wayne Rooney, and Marco Reus have previously fronted the global gaming phenomenon and Alli could be the next in line.