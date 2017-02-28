FIFA 18: Early prediction for top 10 highest-rated players

Here are predictions on who the top 10 players on FIFA 18 will be along with their rating.

@whynotkundu by Sagnik Kundu Top 5 / Top 10 28 Feb 2017, 19:11 IST

Will Ronaldo remain the highest rated player in FIFA?

The footballing elite is an unforgiving category for players to find themselves in. For fans, however, their ritual on EA Sports’ FIFA’s launch day is to browse for the best players in the game.

FIFA 17 was a huge hit but it did come with its share of flaws. However, with FIFA 18 just a little over six months away, we can look forward to its launch and hope that EA gets everything right this time around.

Here, we attempt to predict who the top 10 players in FIFA 18 will be, along with their rating.

#10 Robert Lewandowski (90)

Lewandowski has been brilliant this season

Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski has been consistently finding his name amongst the top strikers in the world for the past two to three seasons. He has made it a habit to score goals and this season has been no different. The Polish forward has already netted 28 times across all competitions for his club and shows no signs of stopping. He has been impressive, not only stats-wise but over all aspects of the game.

In FIFA 17, he was one of the highest rated strikers with a rating of 90. You can expect the 28-year-old forward to be rated highly by EA once again, and although there is a slight chance of him getting a boost in his ratings, I would go with a 90 this time as well.