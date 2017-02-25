What to expect from FIFA 18

Specific details regarding the game are scarce but this article aims to address some of the major expectations from the upcoming game.

by deevyamulani Opinion 25 Feb 2017

FIFA 17 is the bestselling version of the franchise till date

While gamers still drool over FIFA 17’s Frostbite engine and realistic gameplay, EA Sports are hard at work developing the next edition of its most popular game, FIFA 18. This year’s version of the game is likely to be one of the last in the FIFA series to be launched on the Xbox360 and the PS3 along with the Xbox One and the PS4 and Windows platforms.

In case you didn’t know, the FIFA series is EA Sports’ most popular video game offering with FIFA 17 being the fastest selling edition of the franchise in anticipation of its revolutionary Frostbite gameplay engine. The Frostbite engine is so advanced that a toned down version of it had to be released for the PS3 and Xbox 360 as the hardware could not cope with its demands.

As Frostbite remains the main gameplay engine, FIFA 18 is not likely to see any major improvements in its graphics although player features and animations are likely to be sharper. The gameplay experience, which some had some users criticising it for input delay, where the action taken onscreen is delayed from the time of pressing the button is likely to remain unchanged.

There still remains no clarity on whether EAAids, a software which dynamically adjusts the game to favour weaker players, will still be included on the online multiplayer platform for FIFA 18. Fans expect some action to be taken over EAAids, a concept which has been described as unfair, but what course of action will be adopted by EA is a mystery.

Owners of the PS4Pro, Sony’s premier gaming platform, will be able to use “Pro Mode” which allows for stable frame rates at resolutions higher than 1080p. The Pro version of FIFA 17 was an evident upgrade in terms of graphics and performance but EA now have the opportunity to push the limits even further and exploit the Pro’s higher performance engine.

The next edition is also likely to feature the second season of “The Journey” featuring Alex Hunter. The Journey Season Two will have a storyline whose foundations will be based on the story mode of FIFA 17. The updated edition of the Journey will have a more detailed storyline with user decisions having more importance in the overall storyline and better environmental interaction.

The best feature of FIFA 18 is likely to be the dynamic weather effect. The weather around the stadium will directly affect the players’ performances on the pitch. So a rainy, windy day, will result in players slowing down, goalkeepers fumbling and error prone gameplay.

The weather patterns will be influential enough to have an effect on in-game tactics and change the way the game is played. A cold wet night in North London featuring Arsenal vs Tottenham will now require a different set of players to deal with the elements as compared to the more delicate talents on show during a nice sunny day.

FIFA 18 is expected to release in late September as is the norm with the FIFA series, although the demo usually launches a couple of weeks in advance.

The honour of being the best player in the game is likely to stay with Cristiano Ronaldo, with Lionel Messi coming a close second. The FIFA series is also much acclaimed for its soundtracks, which are eagerly anticipated along with each edition. Bands like Kasabian, Blur and Radiohead have had their tracks on FIFA soundtracks and the music for the next edition is expected to be top notch again.

The next edition of the game is likely to introduce a new element of realism to FIFA gaming especially with the upcoming dynamic weather feature and ironing of the minor glitches in the otherwise excellent Frostbite engine. The next edition, therefore, like all others before it will be a must buy.