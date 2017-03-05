EA Sports FIFA 17: Fastest XI

This team would be unstoppable on the counter attack

by deevyamulani Opinion 05 Mar 2017, 21:22 IST

Pace remains an essential element of the game in FIFA 17

EA Sports FIFA 17 has been the gaming giants’ highest selling edition in the history of the widely popular FIFA series. Complete with the FIFA Ultimate Team offering, the video game has become a must have for any gamer who even remotely follows football.

With FIFA now offering the FUT feature with all of its instalments, players need an ever increasing amount of knowledge about the game, its players and more specifically their attributes, like pace, finishing, dribbling and so on.

Pace has been an ever important attribute in the game. Imagine a 2014 David Moyes’s Manchester United version of Rio Ferdinand coming up against an Arjen Robben in the Champions League. The results will not be good.

As always, FIFA 17 also gives significant importance to pace and it remains one of the most keenly checked attributes among players. We constructed a fastest FIFA 17 XI which will undoubtedly be useful for FUT addicts. Have a look.

Goalkeeper: Guillermo Ochoa (Pace - 87)

Guillermo Ochoa was excellent for Mexico in the 2014 World Cup but is exceptionally fast

The Mexican goalkeeper rose to fame with his excellent performances in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil where the El Tri reached the Round of 16 on the back of Ochoa’s heroics in goal. The goalkeeper went to the World Cup a free agent and was picked up by Malaga after his impressive performances.

Shot stopping and reflexes are not the only attributes in Ochoa’s locker, he is equally adept at coming off his line to operate as a sweeper and snuff out chances with his lightning quick speed rating of 87, which is equal to his reflexes attribute.

For comparison’s sake, Ochoa’s speed rating of 87 is one attribute point more than that of Antoine Griezmann who has a pace rating of 86.