FIFA 17 Winter Upgrades: Complete list of changes in Premier League players' ratings

The next ten days will be exciting for all FIFA enthusiasts as the updates roll out.

by Deepshikha Chatterjee Analysis 18 Feb 2017, 18:58 IST

A number of players have been awarded upgrades based on their current performances (Picture: EA Sports)

After a suspected leaked announcement on the EA Sports website which read, “Hundreds of players are getting their ratings permanently updated in FUT from February 17-27!”, speculations regarding the Ratings Refresh of key members have been rife among the online gaming community.

This format is slightly different to the rollout last year where the ratings were announced over the course of an entire month.

As it stands, over the next ten days, hundreds of outstanding players across all major leagues of the world (including Serie A, La Liga, Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga) will receive upgrades in their stats based on their mid-season performances for their respective clubs. The announcements for the upgrades began with the Premier League yesterday.

A key change in overall points has been awarded to N’Golo Kante. After a prolific season with Leicester City in the previous edition of the Premier League, it became quite clear that he was absolutely instrumental in their title-winning campaign. This season, he has made his mark with Chelsea and his ongoing form has resulted in a boost of two points for him.

Kante’s, however, is not the biggest boost in the newly revealed ratings. Idrissa Gueye, a player who has been recently wowing the audience with his performances for Everton, received an upgrade of six points as he moved from 76 to 82.

Elsewhere Sadio Mane, a player who recently helped a rudderless Liverpool team get back on track, and Southampton’s Virgil Van Dijk, received upgrades of three points each and are currently at 82. The likes of Dele Ali and Antonio Valencia received upgrades of two points each.

Idrissa Gueye has jumped up to 82 after the new ratings were announced (Picture: EA Sports)

Most players were not so lucky as the new ratings resulted in a downgrade in their overall points. That list includes Claudio Bravo, Bastian Schweinsteiger, and Nicolas Otamendi. Similarly, key members of Leicester’s currently struggling squad met with the same fate.

Captain, Wes Morgan and teammate, Robert Huth saw a deduction of two points each from their overall ratings. The Winter Upgrade boosts or downgrades will permanently affect stats.

Fans, however, will need to wait for further announcements regarding the changes in stats for players of other world leagues, which will be announced on or before February 27.

Below is the complete list of upgrades and downgrades:

Upgrades

Alvaro Negredo - ST - Middlesbrough: 80 → 81

Wilfried Zaha - RM - Crystal Palace: 79 → 80

Nordin Amrabat – RM – Watford: 79 → 80

Heung-Min Son - LM - Tottenham Hotspur: 79 → 80

Victor Wanyama - CDM - Tottenham Hotspur: 78 → 79

Divock Origi - ST - Liverpool: 78 → 79

Marcos Alonso Mendoza - LWB - Chelsea: 77 → 79

Victor Moses - RWB - Chelsea: 77 → 78

Michail Antonio - RM - West Ham United: 76 → 78

Tom Heaton - GK - Burnley: 76 → 78

Troy Deeney - ST - Watford: 76 → 78

Marcus Rashford - ST - Manchester United: 76 → 77

Robert Snodgrass - RM - Hull City: 75 → 77

Mohamed Elneny - CDM - Arsenal: 74 → 77

Kelechi Iheanacho - ST - Manchester City: 74 → 76

Jordan Pickford - GK - Sunderland: 73 → 76

Darren Randolph - GK - West Ham United: 74 → 75

Matt Phillips - RM - West Bromwich Albion: 74 → 75

Oriol Romeu Vidal - CDM - Southampton: 74 → 75

Harry Arter - CM - Bournemouth: 74 → 75

Viktor Fischer - LW - Middlesbrough: 74 → 75

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg - CM - Southampton: 74 → 75

Danny Simpson - RB - Leicester City: 74 → 75

Alex Iwobi - LM - Arsenal: 70 → 74

Harry Winks - CM - Tottenham Hotspur: 64 → 70

Joel Castro Pereira - GK - Manchester United: 57 → 67

Tom Davies - CM - Everton: 58 → 64

Downgrades

Nicolas Otamendi - CB - Manchester City: 85 ← 84

Steve Mandanda - GK - Crystal Palace: 85 ← 84

Bastian Schweinsteiger - CM - Manchester United: 83 ← 82

Claudio Bravo - GK - Manchester City: 85 ← 83

John Terry - CB - Chelsea: 84 ← 82

Robert Huth - CB - Leicester City: 80 ← 78

Wes Morgan - CB - Leicester City: 79 ← 77

Lazar Markovic - RM - Hull City: 78 ← 76

Oumar Niasse - ST - Hull City: 77 ← 75

John O'Shea - CB - Sunderland: 76 ← 74

Stephen Ireland - CAM - Stoke City: 76 ← 74

Evandro Goebel - CM - Hull City: 76 ← 74

Bakary Sako - LM - Crystal Palace: 75 ← 72

Gerhard Tremmel - GK - Swansea City: 75 ← 71