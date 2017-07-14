5 big-money summer transfers that will prompt a ratings upgrade in FIFA 18

With inflated market valuations, FIFA 18 ratings for these players will also shoot up.

by Sarthak Sharma Top 5 / Top 10 14 Jul 2017, 18:34 IST

New FIFA, new ratings.

The 2017-18 season is just around the corner and as things generally are this time of the year, the world of football is abuzz with transfer rumours and possible signings. Club management is working around the clock to ensure that some of the best players in the world grace their team and improve performances.

Some of these clubs are willing to pay huge amounts of money in order to secure the services of some of the biggest names in football today. Whether they turn out to be successes at their new club or not, obviously remains to be seen.

FIFA 18 has a unique way of assigning ratings to players in the game. Individual performances are definitely the main criteria, but the team the player plays for goes a long way in establishing a strong rating for the player. Over the years, trophy-winning clubs have garnered higher ratings for its players than others in the same category and that’s what makes the rating system oh so special.

This time is no different. With the hottest young talent in Europe streaming into the big clubs of the continent, we decided to list the 5 players whose rating in FIFA 18 will increase owing to their arrival at a new club:

#5 Mohamed Salah

Will Salah be a success at Liverpool?

Mohamed Salah had a forgettable run in England with Chelsea. The player spent most of his time on the bench and was nothing special when he did come on a substitute. The manager, Jose Mourinho, clearly didn’t have a soft corner for him either, with Salah failing to make a splash in London. A couple of years on, the Egyptian is back in the Premier League and ready to mix it up as a stronger player.

Liverpool just bought Salah from Roma for a fee exceeding 42 Million euros and his performances for Roma this past season prove just why the Merseyside was willing to splash the cash. FIFA 18 will surely provide a jump in numbers for the young man as fans predict a healthy mid 80s rating for the returning Egyptian superstar.