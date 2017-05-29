FIFA 18: 6 key changes EA should consider before the launch of FIFA 18

FIFA 18 will be revealed during the EA Play event on June 10

by Anuragh Saukat Top 5 / Top 10 29 May 2017, 19:20 IST

The cover for FIFA 17 featuring Marco Reus

The FIFA series is surely one of the best football simulation games on the market. Despite being very popular, EA Sports often lacks the encouragement to work on its flaws and improve the game.

FIFA 18 is only a few months away from launch but there's more than enough time for EA to tweak the game a bit and make sure that the final product is fully polished and without much glitches. Here are a few changes that EA needs to implement if they want to hold out against PES 18's increasing popularity.

#1 Focus on women’s football

Women’s international team was first introduced to the franchise in 2015

Fans were more than excited when women’s football made its first appearance in FIFA 16. While it featured only a selection of few national teams, it was considered to be a move in the right direction.

However, it was quite disappointing that EA did not add much to women’s football with the launch of FIFA 17. Despite increasing the number of women’s international squad, EA missed on the opportunity to introduce club teams.

It would be quite interesting if EA Sports were to include leagues such as English Women’s Super League or Allianz Frauen-Bundesliga in FIFA 18 and help boost the visibility of women’s football.