FIFA 18: Alex Hunter reveals the Chelsea’s kit for 2017-2018 season

The Journey will return in FIFA 18

Alex Hunter in Chelsea kit

What’s the story?

Premier League Champions Chelsea unveiled their new kit for the upcoming season using FIFA 17’s protagonist.

The Context

The Journey was a game mode in FIFA 1 7 where players had to guide a fictional Alex Hunter as he tries to become the next big sensation. EA’s decision to introduce The Journey in FIFA 17 proved to be a massive hit as it became the top-selling console game of 2016. During the E3 launch of FIFA 18, EA Sports had confirmed that The Journey will make a return in FIFA 18. “FIFA 18 will build on the foundation we created with story mode this year, bringing players back to The Journey with Season 2, featuring new characters and new storylines. Our development team in Vancouver is delivering deeply innovative new experiences across this year’s game, including an Ultimate Team, and creating the most emotionally immersive and connected FIFA we have ever produced,” said the CEO of EA, Andrew Wilson.

The heart of the matter

Earlier today, Alex Hunter, the star of FIFA 17’s The Journey was chosen to represent Chelsea and showcased their new kit for the 2017-2018 season. The all-blue jersey is accompanied by blue shorts and white socks to complete Chelsea's iconic look, which Hunter shows off in a celebratory style. Images of a potential new home strip have been leaked in recent weeks as fans grow excited following the switch from Adidas. It did surprise fans that while most sides use their big names to unveil their new kit, the Premier League champions turned to the protagonist of FIFA 17’s story mode.

What’s next?

When EA Sports confirmed the return of The Journey in FIFA 18, they had also hinted that Alex Hunter would eventually join Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo. However, with the Portuguese striker set to leave the club, the word on the street is that EA Sports might reconsider his role in The Journey season 2. Given that EA Sports has allowed Hunter to model for Chelsea, it is possible that they could play a major role in his career in FIFA 18. Chelsea’s official Twitter account also tweeted saying: “ SO you’re saying?”

So… you are staying? — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 1, 2017

Author’s take

It would be interesting to see how Alex Hunter would fit at Stamford Bridge, given that EA Sports had hinted that he would be moving to Real Madrid. Even the trailer for The Journey featured Ronaldo and reconsidering his role in the game might be a bad decision. EA Sports had promised that Hunter could finally move out of UK, and if he were to stay in Chelsea, it would be fair to say that the game mode hasn’t been improved. We will get more information about The Journey Season 2 only when it releases in September