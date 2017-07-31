FIFA 18: Diego Maradona's rating revealed, becomes highest rated player in the game yet

The rating does him justice for sure.

Maradona won the 1986 World Cup with Argentina

What's the story?

EA Sports have recently revealed the ratings for what could be their highest rated player in the game through the ICON edition of FIFA 18 which comes out next month.

The stats of Argentina's greatest son have been released by the game developers most likely to raise anticipation for the game and get people excited for the upcoming release. The stats itself are pretty impressive for the former Argentina striker.

From what we know, Maradona's ability to run circles around any and all defenders hasn't been taken lightly and the dribbling stats seem to concur, with a whopping 95 dribbling making him the highest in the category. His pace is rated 88 with shooting and passing also crossing the 90 mark at 91 and 90 respectively. The stats make for incredible viewing and we can safely say that beating an overall rating of 95 will be near impossible in the game.

95 ICON Maradona confirmed. First look at #FIFA18 gameplay plus everything #FUT on Aug 1! Details: https://t.co/Pa2xrdocNf pic.twitter.com/zjBw10IrnT — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) July 30, 2017

In case you didn't know...

Sportskeeda recently covered the possible rating leak of players such as Cristiano Ronaldo with the Ballon d'Ór holder being rated 94 overall. Ronaldo, as the cover star of FIFA 18, was widely tipped to be the highest rated player in FIFA 18 across all platforms but from what we can see now, the Portuguese star has been overtaken by an Argentine nemesis who isn't Leo Messi. Albeit in the ICON edition, Maradona's insanely good rating makes for interesting scenarios when the game finally releases.

The heart of the matter

EA Sports have confirmed the news on Twitter along with the confirmation of various other legends of the beautiful game who will join the ranks in next month's big release. Among those added to the game are Thierry Henry, Pele and even Ronaldo Nazario.

Maradona's stats highlight just how important he was back in the day, being the catalyst for the 1986 World Cup triumph for the country and who can forget the iconic run from his own half, dribbling his way past the entire England side and scoring remarkably in a moment that has gone down in the history books as one of the best ever seen in the game.

Picking Maradona in the game could be a winning formula for gamers itching to get their hands on a highly rated player.

What's next?

ICON edition of FIFA 18 will be available to play on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Author's take

Maradona's inclusion in the game itself is a big deal for fans of the vintage era and a high rating like this just proves that the developers acknowledge his contribution to the game and are rightfully giving him the due importance he so richly deserves.