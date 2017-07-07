FIFA 18: New features added to 'Journey Mode'

The added features will increase the hype surrounding the game.

The ‘Journey Mode’ is now coming up with a newer features in FIFA 18

What’s the story?

After Alex Hunter’s journey from Sunday League to the Premier League managed to create a stir amongst the gamers, the ‘Journey Mode’ is now coming up with new features to push it to greater heights and gain more popularity.

The context

According to Alex Hunter’s latest activity on his Twitter account created by EA Sports, it can be assumed that Bundesliga, La Liga and Ligue 1 will be added on FIFA 18’s ‘Journey Mode’ as he has recently started following these three accounts.

The fans have been anticipating this for a long time, and should be whole-heartedly welcoming this move.

The heart of the matter

Introducing other leagues is going to lead to a large increase in engagement for users, with more story lines to choose from, as opposed to just the Premier League and Championship teams, the two teams that Alex Hunter could play for previously.

Footage from the trailer for FIFA 18 Journey Mode revealed Alex Hunter having a conversation with Cristiano Ronaldo in a tunnel and that has led to plenty of speculation regarding the game amongst users. The trailer has managed to receive acclaims from many FIFA fans across the world, including players such as Harry Redknapp and Andy Tate.

A post match interview further revealed Rio Ferdinand discussing plans of transferring Hunter, Thomas Muller talking further about his immense potential and Pep Guardiola, the Manchester City manager, acclaiming the forward’s remarkable performance so far. This makes it seem certain that Bundesliga, La Liga and Ligue 1 will now add to the charm of the upcoming upgraded version of the game.

The expectation from FIFA 18 is manifold and EA aren’t holding back in adding to those with their trailers. A recent one featured an actual game footage of Cristiano Ronaldo taking a free kick against Chelsea, and it looks extraordinary. There will also be a ‘Ronaldo Edition’ available with FIFA 18 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One or PC and gives special benefits like three days of early access and 20 jumbo premium gold packs amongst other things to buyers.

What’s next?

Users are eagerly looking forward to find out what’s in store for them and be able to use the new features in the ‘Journey Mode’, come the 29th of September, which is the date slated for the official release of the FIFA 18 worldwide.

Author’s take

FIFA 17’s Journey Mode has been a huge hit amongst users and fans, and with the new features coming in, one can only expect an increase in popularity of the FIFA 18 Journey Mode.