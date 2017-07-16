FIFA 18 predicted ratings: 5 best goalkeepers from the Premier League

Who will be the highest rated goalkeeper from the Premier League in FIFA 18?

Who’s the best keeper in the league?

Goalkeepers are inevitably the last line of defence in any football side and are the last straw of hope to avoid conceding a goal. It should hence come as no surprise that managers around the world are willing to break the bank in order to secure the services of some of the best stoppers in the world. With the fast paced game that exists today, keepers are more important now than ever with the long range striking ability and overall potency in an attack that teams these days possess.

It’s hard to be a goalkeeper too, hardly ever being recognised for your saves and only making the news after a silly own goal or mistake which can often lead to frustration among even the very best footballers who’ve ever dawned a pair of keeping gloves. So this list is to provide hope and give fans some perspective on who might make the top category of keepers in FIFA 18 from the most watched league in the world.

Sportskeeda recently did articles highlighting the top 5 forwards in the Premier League and La Liga. We decided to go deeper into our ranking arsenal and bring out some of the best goalkeepers that are going to grace the upcoming FIFA 18 video game.

#5 Kasper Schmeichel

No longer just Schmeichel Jr.

The second generation “Great Dane”, Kasper has quickly emerged from the shadow of his father Peter and become one of the shining lights in the Premier League goalkeeping scene. The young man has dealt with his fair share of disappointments but the familiar never say die attitude that his father had inevitably shone through, and his vital saves took Leicester City to a heroic Premier League triumph just two seasons ago.

In a weakened side too, Kasper continues to pull off some big saves, making his FIFA 17 rating of 82 seem meek compared to his actual ability. We can expect this stopper to rise a couple of notches at least.