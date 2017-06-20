FIFA 18: What to expect from 'The Journey 2'

Alex Hunter will be back on FIFA 18.

A screenshot from FIFA 18 The Journey teaser trailer

What’s the story?

The hugely popular Journey mode of FIFA 17 is back for a second year with a string of new features. Protagonist Alex Hunter will make a return on FIFA 18 and looks set to venture outside of the Premier League.

The context

The Journey was EA Sports’ flagship game mode on FIFA 17 and was powered by the new Frostbite engine. The story-based game mode introduced a cinematic experience and allowed fans to guide Hunter through his first season of professional football in England.

The heart of the matter

EA Sports plans to emulate the complete life of a footballer in The Journey 2 which means there will be numerous off-pitch activities as well. Players will get an insight into Hunter’s personal life and public profile this time around.

In a teaser trailer released by EA Sports, Hunter features in a Chelsea shirt and is shown meeting Cristiano Ronaldo. The trailer features a host of players, managers, pundits and fans giving their views on Hunter. A potential transfer away from the Premier League for a world record fee is teased as Hunter is targeted by Europe’s biggest clubs.

The trailer is centred around Hunter’s big money transfer, with newspaper clippings and television headlines suggesting that a move is on the cards for the young prodigy. The possibility of Hunter leaving the Premier League is shown to be trending on twitter.

In the trailer, we can see a glimpse of Hunter in a Real Madrid shirt on a television in the background which just about confirms that Real Madrid are playable in The Journey. It is also likely that Serie A and Bundesliga could be Hunter’s potential destinations keeping in mind the aforementioned media references and rumour mongering.

One thing EA has confirmed is that Hunter will be much more customisable on FIFA 18, which could probably mean customisable haircuts, tattoos, dialogues and personality traits. On the personal front, the teaser trailer seems to suggest that there will be a woman in Hunter’s life in season 2.

What’s next?

Ronaldo will surely feature in The Journey this time as we see him greeting Hunter towards the end of the trailer. It is yet to be confirmed if The Journey on FIFA 18 will pick up from where it left off on FIFA 17.

Author’s take

The Journey on FIFA 17 was a bold and ground-breaking step by EA Sports. The new game mode was widely acclaimed by fans and critics alike. EA Sports look set to build on its success on FIFA 18.