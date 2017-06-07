From FIFA 1998 to FIFA 18: Evolution of Indian national team in the FIFA series

A look at the history of India in FIFA over the years.

Football is increasingly becoming more and more popular in India in recent years. As a result, a large number of people are getting hooked to the addictive game that is FIFA. Football fans, more often than not, are bound to be FIFA fans as well.

India made its first appearance in FIFA: Road to World Cup 98, which included all the 172 national teams registered by FIFA. The likes of IM Vijayan, Bruno Coutinho and Carlton Chapman were in India’s team back then. After appearing in FIFA Football 2002, there was an 11-year hiatus for the Blue Tigers until they returned to feature regularly from FIFA 13 onwards.

Here we look at the India national football team’s evolution in FIFA over the years:

#1 FIFA 13

Sunil Chhetri was the Indian captain in FIFA 13

Not surprisingly, India was a one-star team back in FIFA 13. India’s attack was rated 60 while the midfield and defence were rated 56 and 57 respectively. Strangely enough, India’s designated rival in the game was the Korea Republic.

India’s captain was Sunil Chhetri, who was also the joint highest rated player of the team. The striker was rated 65, the same as goalkeeper Subrata Pal.

Along with substitute goalkeeper Karanjit Singh, they were the only three players with real faces in the squad. Subrata, along with striker Robin Singh, had the highest potential rating of 69.

India played with 4-4-2 as their default formation. With Pal as the goalkeeper, the defence comprised of Nirmal Chhetri, Raju Gaikwad, Gouramangi Singh and Syed Rahim Nabi. Anthony Pereira, Mehtab Hussain, Jewel Raja Shaikh and Clifford Miranda made up the midfield. Up front in the attack were Sunil Chhetri and Sushil Kumar Singh.