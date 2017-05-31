New superstars who are expected to be included in WWE 2K18

It looks like this year's WWE 2K game will have the biggest roster ever.

by Rohit Relan Top 5 / Top 10 31 May 2017, 00:32 IST

Kurt Angle is the current General Manager of Raw

WWE 2K18 will be the next instalment in the WWE 2K series which is expected to release in October this year.

Over the years, the roster of the WWE games has become deeper with each new edition and has included superstars from various eras. The previous edition, WWE 2K17, gave users the option of choosing from 156 unique superstars and 16 alternate versions to contest in a number of match types.

In WWE 2K17, Brock Lesnar returned to the video game cover for the first time since Smackdown! Here Comes The Pain in 2003. In this next edition of the game, there are myriad options to choose from to grace the cover of the annual video game. AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose, Bray Wyatt, Finn Balor and Kevin Owens are a few of those choices who could be the face of WWE 2K18.

Expect the announcement regarding the new WWE game to take place at E3 which is a trade fair set to take place in Los Angeles starting from 10th June.

We have prepared a list of superstars that are most likely to debut/return to the WWE video game this year.

#1 Kurt Angle

Kurt Angle returned to WWE this past April and headlined the 2017 Hall of Fame before taking up the position of General Manager of Monday Night Raw. He will surely be included in WWE 2K18 but most probably won’t be on the regular roster.

2K can employ the same strategy as they did in past with Goldberg, Sting, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Ultimate Warrior and announce Angle as the pre-order bonus.

The Olympic Gold Medalist hasn't competed in a WWE ring since more than a decade and there are a huge number of fans who will not like to miss the opportunity to put Angle in dream matches against the current crop of talent.