Predicting FIFA 18's top rated ISL midfielders from the current roster

It was recently announced that the ISL will be included in FIFA 18.

by deevyamulani Top 5 / Top 10 22 Mar 2017, 12:54 IST

In all likelihood, FIFA 18 will feature teams from the Indian Super League

EA gave its Indian FIFA enthusiasts a reason to celebrate a couple of days ago, when they announced that the Indian Super League will most likely be a part of the competitive leagues in the next instalment of the game, FIFA 18. This announcement came after a fan vote was set to determine the top three most desired leagues which should be included in FIFA 18.

The Indian Super League, due to its growing popularity finished second in the poll. The reason for the ISL’s popularity in India is the quality of football it provides viewers by bringing in top-notch, experienced talent from abroad.

In its few years as an elite league, the ISL has been graced by a number of midfield stalwarts like Robert Pires, Luis Garcia and Elano Blumer, to name a few. While some of these players may have moved on, the quality in the ISL has only become better.

We predict who we think will be the highest rated ISL midfielders in FIFA 18.

#5 Lalrindika Ralte – 64 overall predicted rating

Ralte played for Atletico de Kolkata in the previous edition of the ISL

One of India’s most talented attacking midfielders, Ralte is also the highest rated attacking midfielder in the Indian squad on FIFA 17 with an overall rating of 64. The 23-year-old's impressive performances earned him a call-up to the national side in 2011.

Ralte made his ISL debut in 2014 with Mumbai City in a season where he scored once and provided two assists in 14 appearances. He transferred to the Kolkata-based outfit for the 2016 season and managed score twice and conjure four assists in 13 appearances.

Dika, as he is affectionately known, was rated at 64 in FIFA 17 and should continue to be rated at a similar level for Atletico de Kolkata come FIFA 18.