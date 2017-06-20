Twitter reacts as Seth Rollins is unveiled as the cover star for WWE 2K18

WWE 2K18 will release on October 17 for PlayStation and Xbox One

Seth Rollins is the cover star for WWE 2K18

Seth Rollins has been unveiled as the latest cover star WWE 2K18 which will hit the stores later this October. As always, social media erupted and even Seth Rollins took to Twitter to express his delight at being the face of WWE 2K18. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

Thank you @2K and @espn! Huge honor to be on the cover of this year's game. Be like no one. pic.twitter.com/4Cov9HjVVB — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) June 19, 2017

@WWERollins I will give you 60 dollars if you give me a free copy of #WWE2K18 when the game comes out! #WWE #BeLikeNoOne — SuperNES (@nateshew) June 20, 2017

#WWE2K18 I get there trying to make the game more realistic, but honestly I think it's fine how its is, I enjoy the funny glitches. — Cody Brock (@CodyBrock1300) June 20, 2017

Has anyone edited the #WWE2K18 commercial to reveal Kevin Dunn or "creative" over Rollin's face? — Dagoth (@Trey_Valeska) June 20, 2017

The trailer for #WWE2K18 is nice. Very dark. But what does it have to do with the f'n game? #ShowMeGamePlay #ShowMeNewFeatures @WWEgames — Jason Hood (@JasonH_tweeted) June 20, 2017

Wwe2k18 need to have female career mode and the brand draft and bring back story mood and create own entrance with the videos #WWE2K18 — Ny.Goddes (@trecia1201) June 20, 2017

While 2K’s decision to discontinue the franchise on PS3 and Xbox 360 was disappointing, many were excited about the pre-order bonuses that would come with the game:

Wait the psychical collectors edition has bonus digital? Is that the season pass!?!!? #WWE2K18 pic.twitter.com/R73nH1Zbdy — Jebus Christ (@JebusAD) June 20, 2017

"Because #WWE2K18 isn't on PS3 and 360, the current-gen versions won't be held back!" Lol, sure. pic.twitter.com/JUvfFdnajt — Lise Lucia (@LeeHeart94) June 20, 2017

After the announcement yesterday, we have WWE 2K18 available to pre order! #WWE2K18 #CashIn pic.twitter.com/Cm6ahyYzEH — GAME Waverley (@GAME_Waverley) June 20, 2017

The trailer looked amazing, but fans were concerned about something else:

watching the WWE 2K18 Trailer all I can think of is I would love to be security guard at the WWE museum seams to be a easy job #WWE2K18 — Daniel Lions (@dlambdynasty) June 20, 2017

IM SHOOK @ THE #WWE2K18 TRAILER FROM THE MOMENT I SAW "NATURE BOY" BURNING THEN I WAS LIKE HOE DONT DO IT & THEN HE SMASHED ANDRE LIKE WHY pic.twitter.com/8azRNClYus — RAVEN (@CHERRYBOMBALOR) June 20, 2017

so if I've learned anything from #WWE television in 2017, it's that burning things down makes you a good guy. #RAW #WWE2K18 — Sean O'Brien (@SeanNeutron) June 20, 2017

Who played the guard in the #WWE2K18 Trailer? Am I the only one who though it was @RandyOrton? No? Just me. Okay‍ I seriously through so — #THANKYOUBRIE (@1D_Luver_013) June 20, 2017

@WWE2Kdev Did the security guy make it out of the fire engulfed building? Is @WWERollins wanted for murder? #BLN1 #wwe2k18 — Dean Reid (@ThatDeanReid) June 20, 2017

The you deserve chants need to retire like the Undertaker #RAW #WWE2K18 — LuctoMania (@LuctoMania) June 20, 2017

One of them even thought it was a good time to make fun of Roman Reigns:

Watch the teaser trailer here: