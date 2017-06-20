Twitter reacts as Seth Rollins is unveiled as the cover star for WWE 2K18
WWE 2K18 will release on October 17 for PlayStation and Xbox One
Seth Rollins has been unveiled as the latest cover star WWE 2K18 which will hit the stores later this October. As always, social media erupted and even Seth Rollins took to Twitter to express his delight at being the face of WWE 2K18. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:
While 2K’s decision to discontinue the franchise on PS3 and Xbox 360 was disappointing, many were excited about the pre-order bonuses that would come with the game:
The trailer looked amazing, but fans were concerned about something else:
One of them even thought it was a good time to make fun of Roman Reigns:
Watch the teaser trailer here: