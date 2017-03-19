Watch: 3 FIFA 17 secrets that EA Sports did not want you to find out about

EA Sports included some well-hidden Easter Eggs in the game but we found them!

More often than not, while playing FIFA 17, the gamer is far too engrossed with the in-game action to pay any attention to the in-game detail. With so much happening on the pitch, one rarely gets the opportunity to delve into the other aspects of the video game.

However, YouTuber DailyTradingTips is one gamer who has taken a step back and spotted some neat Easter Eggs that EA Sports certainly did not want you to find out about. And each of them is as amazing as it gets.

#1 Dimitar Berbatov on the cameraman’s screen

EA Sports have done wonders with the graphics this time around, especially with their new Frostbite engine. Among the various new additions is also the second screen on the camera of the cameraman.

Now, this screen is supposed to show what’s being recorded on the pitch. But a closer look reveals that isn’t the case.

In fact, there is an image of former Manchester United star Dimitar Berbatov scoring from a header against Liverpool! Maybe the guy responsible is a Manchester United fan!

#2 Tour of the arena

This one is absolutely incredible. The arena has been a feature of FIFA since FIFA 11. After six instalments, EA has added a feature that lets you take a tour of the arena – from running around the ground to running into the stands!

All you have to do is press the L2 and R2 buttons (or the equivalent buttons on Xbox One) repeatedly as swiftly as possible while in the arena. You will see your player run away from the ball, free to roam anywhere in the arena.

#3 A team that has no players

Check out Atlanta United, the MLS team, in Ultimate Team mode. You will see that the squad is empty!

There are NO players on the roster and they don’t even appear in the Select Team section. Yes, the team is new and they only featured in the league in 2017. But that is no reason for not including the players.

And they do have some good players, the most recognisable among them being veteran goalkeeper Brad Guzan. Including a team but not giving it any players certainly does not seem like something EA had intentionally done.

Or is it a clue that they will be added in FIFA 18? We will have to wait and see.